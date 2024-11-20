Tickets Alert: A candle lit Strawberry Hill House for Christmas Lates
Next month, the gothic castle at Strawberry Hill House will host its inaugural Christmas Late, during which the glittering interior will be lit with candles.
Wander freely through shadowy corridors and chambers at your own pace—the very spaces that inspired Walpole to write The Castle of Otranto, the first Gothic novel.
Throughout the evening, there will be carols sung by the Strawberry Hill House Choir.
Three chambers will also be decorated with Christmas trees and ornaments placed throughout the house by the building’s flower festival team.
The candlelit night takes place on Wednesday 11th December 2024, with tickets available for arrival in slots from 5:30pm-7:30pm
Tickets cost £25 and are available from here.
The house is a short walk from Strawberry Hill station, which has trains every half hour, or about a 20-minute walk from Twickenham station, which has considerably more frequent train services.
