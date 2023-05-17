The Royal Hospital Chelsea is a grand set of buildings designed by Sir Christopher Wren, although far better known as the home to the famously red-coated Chelsea Pensioners.

Although tours of the Royal Hospital Chelsea are possible, they’re usually limited to large groups, however, they do offer a few tours each month for individuals to join.

Obviously, you join a group of strangers, but at least you don’t need to arrange a group of friends in advance, so for most people, this is the first time they will be able to see inside the famous home of the Chelsea Pensioners.

The tours cost £16.96, and last about 90 minutes, followed by time for the Museum and Gift Shop.

The tour route takes groups across the length of the site to visit its main attractions including The Great Hall, Chapel and Figure Court.

At the time of writing, tours are available on the following dates.

Thursday 22nd June at 10am

Monday 10th July at 10am

Thursday 20th July at 2pm

Thursday 27th July at 2pm

For groups of 10 or more, continue to book through their Guided Group Tours page.