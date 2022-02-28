Although tours of the Royal Hospital Chelsea are possible, they’re usually limited to large groups, but just before the pandemic stopped everything, the Royal Hospital Chelsea had just introduced tours of the historic buildings for individuals to book.

They’ve now announced that the tours will resume next month.

Obviously, you join a group of strangers, but at least you don’t need to arrange a group of friends in advance, so for most people, this is the first time they will be able to see inside the famous home of the Chelsea Pensioners.

For individuals or small groups, a guided tour by a Chelsea Pensioner will take place weekly at 2pm each Thursday. The tours cost £16.76, last 90 minutes, followed by 30 minutes for the Museum and Gift Shop. The tour route takes groups across the length of the site to visit its main attractions including The Great Hall, Chapel and Figure Court.

To book individual tickets, go here.

At the moment, they may ask that visitors provide proof of a Negative Lateral Flow Test upon arrival and wear a mask when indoors.

For groups of 10 or more, continue to book through their Guided Group Tours page.