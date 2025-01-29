Thunderbirds Are Go: South London homeowner wants an underground helicopter lair

A manor house near Bromley in southeast London could get a bit of the Thunderbirds effect, as the owner wants to build an underground helicopter lair with its own lift.

Cookham Dene manor house in Chislehurst was built in 1882 and is surrounded by a large manoral-sized estate and woodlands. The owner now wants to build two underground facilities.

One is fairly conventional, for the sort of thing being discussed — in that it’s for the owner’s collection of cars. However, what elevates it is the request to also built an underground base for their helicopter.

If approved by Bromley Council, the proposals would see a subterranean lift with a grass-covered lid. When in the closed/ down position, the structure will blend into the existing landscape and then fold open to let the helicopter take off.

It’s all terrifically Thunderbirds, although I’d wager Gerry and Sylvia Anderson’s Tracy family never worried about planning applications when creating Tracy Island for their International Rescue headquarters.

Unsurprisingly, the neighbours aren’t too happy. Not so much with the underground lair as with the noise and pollution from the helicopter when it takes off and lands next to their homes.

However, it seems that the previous owners had occasionally landed helicopters in their back garden. They supported the application for an underground base as they noted the difficulty of dealing with a helicopter parked on the lawn for long periods of time.

Very first-world problems.

Amusingly for a planning application to allow for an executive helicopter to be parked in a subterranean lair — it has to list the local transport links as part of the local area assessment and says the manor house “boasts both strong links to the city with several bus routes as well as direct rail into London and Kent. Positioned within the M25, Chislehurst is only a fifteen-minute drive away from the London Orbital, and so therefore well connected to the rest of the UK.”

So, the planning application for the underground helicopter base explains clearly why a helicopter isn’t needed.