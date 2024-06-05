The National Art Pass, a card that gets you cheap or free entry to museums and exhibitions, has a three-month trial offer at the moment. The card is a standard offer from many venues across the UK, but if you’re unsure whether the annual membership fee will be worth it or can’t afford it at the moment, the three-month offer can be useful.

The 3-month pass costs £15, and it gives you half the price off many paid exhibitions and free or cheaper entry to many paid museums.

For example, the Art Pass gets you free entry into:

  • Charles Dickens Museum
  • Osterley Park and House
  • Keats House
  • Handel Hendrix House
  • Foundling Museum

It also gets you half-price entry into paid exhibitions such as:

  • Tate Britain – Sargent and Fashion
  • Science Museum – The Power of Music
  • Tate Modern – Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind
  • Young V&A – Japan: Myths to Manga
  • V&A – Naomi: In Fashion
  • Kensington Palace
  • St Paul’s Cathedral

The three-month trial Art Pass can be bought for £15 from here before 30th June 2024.

Also, if you are aged under 30, then although the three-month trial costs £15, you could buy a whole year for £36 if you pay by direct debit. There is also an offer for Students at a degree-granting university or college, who can buy an annual pass for just £10.

The trial National Art Pass will be valid for 3 calendar months from the date of payment. The expiry date will be rounded up to the end of the month of expiry. Note that if you’ve had a trial or bought a National Art Pass in the past, you cannot take up this offer.

