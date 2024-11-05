This week’s tube strike has been cancelled

The tube strike due to take place this Thursday and next Tuesday has been called off. The strike, which would have been by ASLEF drivers on the London Underground, would have resulted in severe disruption on both days, with many lines not running trains at all.

In a statement, Finn Brennan, ASLEF District Organiser: “Following on fresh talks and an improved offer, ASLEF has agreed to suspend planned industrial action on London”

“Details of the offer will be discussed with our reps at a meeting on Thursday. “We are pleased that this progress has been made and strike action averted at this time.”

The suspension of the strike action followed talks at ACAS earlier today to try and resolve the dispute, which the union says is mainly about terms and conditions rather than pay rates for their members.

The suspension means all the strike actions that were due to affect the London Underground have been cancelled — as the RMT also suspended its action following talks last week.