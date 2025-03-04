Think your train trip is by second class? The railways abolished it a century ago

When you squeeze onto a train today, you probably think you’re travelling second (standard) class — in fact, you’re travelling third class because of a weird legacy of a law passed in 1844.

In the early days, the railways came with three classes — first, second and third — and when people travel in what is today more usually called Standard Class, they tend to think of it as the equivalent of second class, and that third class had long been abolished.

Unsurprisingly for the railways, it’s more complicated than that.

The concept of classes in train carriages can be traced back to the Liverpool and Manchester Railway, which introduced the first and second class designations in their carriages. However, it was in the 1840s that the third class arrived, when the railways introduced the famously uncomfortable open-air carriages — not much more than cargo waggons with benches — for the very cheapest of travellers.

Although the image of third-class passengers sitting in open-top carriages is a popular one, it lasted only a few years before Parliament decided that transporting people with about as much regard as you would for cattle was intolerable.

In 1844, the government passed the Railway Regulation Act, which set minimum service levels and required passengers in third class to be provided with shelter from the weather and seats. Fortunately for the railways, the act also only required one third-class carriage to pay a discounted “workers fare” per day. To deter people from switching to cheaper third-class, many railway companies provided the bare minimum to comply with the law — the original Parliamentary Trains.

Finally, Midland Railway decided that if people wanted to travel third class, why make it difficult for them? So, it started improving the quality of third-class carriages. As more people switched from second class to third class, the train companies added more third-class carriages and reduced the number of second-class ones.

It seemed like second class’s days were numbered.

As the third class kept getting better and closer to the comfort of the second class, the benefits of paying extra to get very little extra in practice saw the second class continue to decline in popularity.

By the 1870s, there was a concerted effort by the railway companies to abolish second class — the considerable consternation of the more conservatively minded people for whom their position in society was sacrosanct.

As one writer explained, an aristocrat can travel third class if they want as their position in society is assured, but a businessman who would usually be expected to travel in second class could have their business harmed if they were seen travelling in mere third class. After all, would you trust a businessman who can’t afford a second class ticket?

Such were the problems that would destroy decent society as they knew it if second class was to be abolished.

Some people cared less about practicalities than about keeping one’s position in society. Awkwardly, the people upset by this were the sort of people who could vocally object, so while second class continued to decline in use, it wasn’t formally abolished across most of the railway.

The one outlier being Midland Railway again — which took the plunge in 1875, and might have abolished first class as well — to the horror of MPs in Parliament. However, the more usual attitude of the railways was summed up by the Great Northern Railway, which said that the “wishes of the public, so far as they have been expressed, appear to be in favour of retaining three classes”.

However, the days of the second-class railway carriages were already numbered.

The declining number of people willing to pay extra for second class saw its use fall, and efforts by the railway companies to boost it didn’t seem to be having much success.

A typically wonderful letter in 1893 lamented the declining availability of second-class carriages, and the mixing of the classes this entails. A High Barnet resident wrote to the Evening Standard pleading for more second class accommodation, as “thirty years ago no one pretending to respectability travelled third class”, but that the increase in comfort of third class meant more and more people were choosing to do so and saving on the fare. This had the advantage that a gentleman could likely find a third class carriage with other people of the correct sort to travel with, but on occasions, the writer had been forced to slum it with “objectionable characters that are not infrequently thrust upon us”. Could they not reserve a third class carriage for the correct sort of gentlemen?

In 1896, the Great Western Railway and the South Western Railway both cut the cost of second-class tickets to try to lure some third-class passengers into less crowded accommodations. A year later, in 1897, the London and Northwestern Railway also reduced second-class fares to be only nominally higher than third-class fares to see if this would increase the number of second-class passengers.

It didn’t.

In 1910, the Great Western Railway reported that second-class passenger numbers on its suburban services were so low that it would be scrapping them and offering only first — and third-class services from that October. The Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway followed in 1911.

The London, Brighton, and South Coast Railway’s abolition of second class in suburban services in 1910-11 was seen as “so satisfactory” that the board proposed in 1912 to abolish it on all its services.

What often happened, though, was that third and second-class carriages, which by now were almost indistinguishable, were merged into a newly created second class, which was, in truth, mostly third-class carriages with a new number painted on them.

That was partially because the 1844 Act was still in place, so the railway companies needed to provide a legal third-class carriage, even if it was now rebranded as second class.

In practice, everyone was travelling in third class carriages.

Finally, on 3rd June 1956 , the inevitable happened: British Rail formally scrapped the last few services offering third-class tickets. By then, the only service offering three classes of carriage were the Continental boat trains, and it was claimed that the UK was an outlier in offering three classes of carriage to the two more usually found in the rest of Europe.

So you can blame Europe if you want.

In an echo of past concerns about social status, a wit wrote to their local paper asking if they needed to wear smarter clothing now that they were travelling second class.

And finally, on 11th May 1987, British Rail renamed Second Class with the more egalitarian Standard Class.

Nevertheless, whenever you travel Standard Class today, you are actually travelling in what your grandparents would have recognised as Third Class accommodation. Albeit today with modern carriages offering a level of comfort that no one could have imagined when the open-top third-class wagons were introduced back in the 1840s.