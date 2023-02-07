A new public roof terrace opened last year in central London, but if people don’t use it often enough, it could close. This is the 9th-floor roof terrace on top of the Post Building in Holborn, and it offers wonderful views across central London, and on clear days, much further beyond.

As part of the planning approval for the conversion of the former post office sorting building into offices, the free roof terrace has to be free for the public to visit for the next 20 years every day (except 25th/26th Dec) between 10am to 7pm (or dusk if earlier).

However, there’s a clause in the Section 106 agreement between Camden council and the property developer that allows the building owners to apply to the council to reduce the opening hours once a year if they can show that the roof terrace isn’t being used that much.

So, maybe reducing the opening hours to open from noon instead of 10am, might not be that big an issue.

BUT… there’s an extra option available to them to seek to close the roof terrace entirely during the winter months if they can show a lack of interest in standing on the 9th floor of an office block on a cold winter’s day.

So this is literally a “use it or lose it” situation, and numbers will be lower than may have been expected this winter due to the closure of the roof terrace for several weeks while the lift took a curiously long time to be repaired after it broke down.

So, pop along to the Post Building on New Oxford Street while it’s still wintery and make use of London’s newest roof terrace, and help to keep it open for future visitors.

Entry is via the fairly anonymous door next to the Nationwide building society.

There are the usual security checks — and there’s also a limit on bag sizes (615mm x 410mm) and you need to bring some form of ID with you as they keep a note of all the visitors.

The roof terrace also has a toilet, making it also central London’s best free loo.