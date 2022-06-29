If you can meet the “strict eligibility criteria”, there’s currently a vacancy to be a Beefeater at the Tower of London.

Officially called a Yeoman Warder, the Beefeaters are part tour guide for the Tower’s daily visitors, but also part of the grand ceremonial pageantry of the Royal Family. That means they can be seen popping up on big occasions away from the Tower, and famously, check the Palace of Westminster for gunpowder the night before the State Opening of Parliament.

They are also “Extraordinary Members of the Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard” — the Queen’s ceremonial bodyguards.

Because it’s a dual role, the Yeoman Warders are both civilian employees of Historic Royal Palaces and are also appointed in their ceremonial role under the authority of the Constable of HM Tower of London.

Not any random person can apply though.

Beefeaters need to be a former Warrant Officer, class 1 or 2, (or the equivalent rank in other services) and in exceptional circumstances, a Staff Sergeant, from the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force or Royal Marines. They also need to hold the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal, and have served within the regular armed services for at least 22 years.

Even then, there’s still a normal interview process before he or she can qualify to don the famous red uniform.

Once appointed, Yeoman Warders are expected to live within the Tower with their families and are provided with unfurnished 2-bed accommodation. The salary is around £34,000 a year, and they only have to pay 8.5% of their earnings in rent for the flat — about £3,000 a year, which is quite a perk of the job.

Assuming you’re not applying for the job, look out for an announcement in a few months time confirming who the latest of the long line of Yeoman Warders of Her Majesty’s Tower of London will be.