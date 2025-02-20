There’s a scale model of the Rocket steam engine in Feltham station

If you head to Feltham in southwest London, you can see a scale model of the Rocket steam locomotive inside the railway station at the moment.

It’s here as part of the railway’s 200th-anniversary celebrations taking place across the country this year, and although the Rocket locomotive wasn’t involved in the first railway from 1825, it was the one that revolutionised early railway engine design and spurred the expansion of the railways across the UK.

This model was built by local resident Dr. Lino Cericola. A nearby sign notes that while the original locomotive was painted black and yellow for publicity reasons, this scale model is being kept in natural colours to better showcase the design.

The formal unveiling took place on Friday 7th February.

According to a sign next to it, the model was funded by Hounslow Council’s neighbourhood grant scheme, with additional funding from the Hounslow and Richmond Community Rail Partnership, local friends groups and private donors.

I’m informed that it’s in situ on a semi-permanent basis, basically until such time as someone needs to remove it for some reason.

The model steam train engine is located in Feltham station’s main entrance, which is on the London-bound platform side of the station.