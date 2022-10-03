If you look carefully, next to the Science Museum’s space exhibition there’s a Doctor Who Cyberman standing guard. It’s here as part of a small display celebrating the BBC’s centenary that explores how the BBC has used broadcast technologies to deliver its mission to inform, educate and entertain its audiences.

It’s a pretty small display with just four items in a glass case, plus a digital screen next to it, but aims to show off the three main aspects of the BBC’s mission.

There’s a 1944 BBC ‘Midget’ portable disc recorder, used by war correspondents on the Western Front, plus above it a modern boom microphone.

More likely to be recognised by persons of a certain age though is the BBC Microcomputer — from the time that the government decided it was important for the UK to get a foothold in this new computer programming thing, and seeded a whole generation of coders. Also indirectly, leading to the computer chip that exists in pretty much every smartphone in the world.

And standing proud, a Cyberman – the costume used in the 1988 story, Silver Nemesis for Doctor Who’s 25th anniversary.

It’s only a small collection, but with some big exhibitions opening at the Science Museum over the next couple of months, one to add to the itinerary on a visit.

It’s a tad difficult to find, and I walked past it several times before spotting it, possibly because I was looking for something larger. It’s on the ground floor, walk through the space display to the room with the lifts, then turn around to face back to the space display and the BBC at 100 showcase is to your left.