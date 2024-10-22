The year a tube train got stuck in the Lord Mayor’s Show

Every November, the streets of the City of London are filled with a huge parade marching for the Lord Mayor — and 50 years ago, they were joined by a tube train. However, its participation in the parade was not quite as successful as the bosses at London Transport were hoping for.

London Transport often participated in the parade with buses, and when planning their involvement for the 1974 show they decided to pull a tube train through London’s streets and fill it with staff and families.

A call was put out in the staff magazine in October 1974 for people to apply. In the end, 50 LT employees and their grandchildren were picked for the show and split to ride in either a new DMS Double Decker bus or in the new tube train. Some of the participants had travelled a long way to be part of the Lord Mayor’s Show, such as nine-year old Debbie, who had come from Yorkshire with her grandfather, a former panel beater at the Aldenham bus works.

The tube train carriage itself was hoisted onto a low-loader lorry so that it could be pulled through the streets to promote the London Underground’s forthcoming Fleet line — later renamed the Jubilee line.

Apart from a chance to show off the tube train to Londoners waiting for the Fleet line to open, the Lord Mayor’s theme for the year was ‘Sinews of Britain’, and the LT vehicles were among other floats displaying the products of British industry.

So, on Saturday 9th November 1974, the parade marchers and floats all formed up to the east of Bank station, ready to march through the streets, and the double-decker bus was the first of London Transport’s two “floats” to depart.

This was shortly followed by the tube train on its trailer.

However, even though thousands of people lined the streets to watch the parade, hardly any of them were to see the tube train.

It got stuck.

After having problems negotiating the tight City street corners, the police finally decided that the procession was being delayed and called a halt, diverting the tube train to a side road where it waited out the day. The guests in the train had to get out, and ended up waving at the floats as they passed rather than being in a float and waving at the crowds.

An investigation took place afterwards to try and find out what went wrong, and the City’s Deputy Pageantmaster, Tony Wilkinson, told the Daily Mirror “We had been over every inch and angle of the route beforehand. We had even calculated heights. We just don’t know why the carriage got stuck. It’s one of those questions we are discussing.”

They’ve never tried it again.

However, in 1995, a DLR train participated, and unsurprisingly for a railway used to tight corners, the DLR didn’t struggle with the City of London’s medieval street layout. Then again, it was just a scale model on roller skates, which probably helped.

In 2024, the Lord Mayor’s Show will take place on Saturday 9th November from 11am.