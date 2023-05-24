The summer solstice will be a special one this year, as a restored version of the Wicker Man will be returning to the cinemas.

Widely regarded as one of the best British horror films, The Wicker Man very nearly sank into obscurity shortly after being made. The story concerns a devout Christian police officer’s journey to a remote Scottish island to investigate the case of a missing child. He instead finds a community that has renounced Christianity in favour of pagan fertility rites.

The search for the fabled missing scenes has only added to the myth surrounding a film that still inspires filmmakers to this day.

Reborn in 4K, The Wicker Man: The Final Cut will return to UK cinemas this Summer Solstice, June 21st with a series of special one night only screenings that will feature screening from the 50th Anniversary event that took place earlier this month.

Lots of mainstream cinemas are showing the film, but double-check if they are also including the additional anniversary event screening before booking tickets.

Indie cinema screenings on the solstice with the extra event



ActOne Cinema

Chiswick Cinema

Curzon – Bloomsbury, Camden, Hoxton, Richmond, and Victoria

Genesis Cinema

Picturehouse – Brixton, Bromley, Clapham, Crouch End, East Dulwich, Finsbury Park, Fulham Road, Greenwich, Hackney, Notting Hill Gate, and Stratford

Phoenix Cinema

Rio Cinema

Riverside Studios

Not on the summer solstice

BFI Southbank

Prince Charles Cinema

Other cinemas may also announce screenings closer to the date, but the ones above are what I can find so far.

The new poster to announce the re-release was created by artist Richey Beckett.

There will also be an exhibition at the Horse Hospital, but the details are still to be confirmed.