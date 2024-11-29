The Wallace Collection unites five Boulle clocks from France’s Sun King era for the first time

Five clocks in the Wallace Collection built during the reign of France’s Louis XIV — the Sun King — have been brought together into a single room for the first time.

All of them are grand masterpieces of clockmaking and decoration, and even the smallest would dominate the average house, while the largest is too big to fit in most houses.

They were all built by one of history’s greatest designers and cabinetmakers, André-Charles Boulle, who would eventually give his name to the specific style that signified the glittering spectacle of the Baroque – elaborate veneer designs incorporating turtleshell, brass and other materials.

So, in a room within the Wallace Collection, you can stand surrounded by five masterpieces of decorative design.

Due to his position at court, Boulle was exempted from strict guild regulations, allowing him to work with great creative freedom. This artistic liberty was incredibly important, as the clocks not only had to demonstrate the wealth of their owners through the most luxurious materials available, but also had to show how intellectual they were. Therefore, Boulle infused his designs with narratives that chimed with scientific knowledge.

In the traditions of time, the timepieces are deoratd with alegories, from Old Father Time to representations of love triumphing over time and the continents as human figures.

Four of the clocks are actually free-standing mantle clocks and were paired with tall cabinets, two of which survive.

The other, the grandest of the clocks is so grand that it is almost easy to miss the clock itself, as it’s embedded into the top of a huge wardrobe.

The curator explained that inside the wardrobe, there are hidden compartments for the owner to stash their secret valuables. If you look carefully inside the glass panel, you can see the pendulum decorated with the face of the sun swinging side to side. The clock is also unusual in that it is not operated with a key but by pulling on a chain within the case.

A curiosity was also found in the hourglass in the centre of the design, of a “coin slot” at the top. Possibly for a since lost additional piece of decoration?

As decorative pieces, it’s fair to say they are of a certain taste, and not one that many people today would want adorning their home — but standing in the room surrounded by five of the best examples of their type, you can’t help but admire the quality of the craftsmanship.

It’s a sumptious display.

The exhibition, Keeping Time: Clocks by Boulle is at the Wallace Collection (just behind Selfridges) until March 2025 and is free to visit.

The Wallace Collection is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

The display opens before an international conference on Boulle, which will be held at the Wallace Collection early next year.