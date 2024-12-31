The view from Horizon 22 when fog means there’s no view to see

London’s highest free viewing gallery, Horizon 22, is so high that its head can be in the clouds sometimes, so what’s the view like when it’s wrapped in fog?

Well, depending on how foggy or cloudy it happens to be, the effect can range from decoratively misty photos of the city to a complete whiteout of the room.

And if you delight in the oddity of it all, that’s a good time to visit – to see the nothing.

You’re recomended to book free tickets in advance on their website. However, as booking tickets weeks in advance to align with a foggy day would challenge even the most advanced weather forecasts, Horizon 22 keeps some space open for walk-ins on the day.

There’s also likely to be a better-than-average chance of walking in on the day as people with tickets who see what the weather is like might decide not to visit.

Up the lift, and you step out into a very bright room — as the fog outside has whitewashed the windows, reflecting the lighting back into the building.

Stepping out into the viewing gallery, some people seemed to groan in disappointment, and others laughed at what they’d come all this way to see, which was, frankly, not very much. Depending on how foggy it is outside, you might be able to see the neighbouring buildings — on my visit a few tops were just about visible if you looked hard enough — and the sun will look more like the full moon on a foggy night.

Possibly the biggest other change is the people—no one is looking out, but everyone is looking inwards — sitting against the glass, staring at phones, hoping the fog might lift to reveal the city beneath before they get sore bums.

There are also some interesting effects you can find when wandering around taking photos—especially of the shadowy reflections in the glass. People also look curiously at you, wondering why you seem to be taking photos of fog when, in fact, it’s the reflections you want.

The cafe is unusually busy for once, and a few people still insist on posing in front of the windows for their arranged fashion shoots, which will now look as if they were taken in as studio instead of high up over the city.

Yes, it’s silly to come up to see nothing, and yes it’s utterly pointless. And yes, you really should do it, just because it’s daft enough to laugh at the sheer bonkerness of it all.

So the next time you spot the weather is foggy or rainy or anything other than perfectly clear — see if they have a free walk-in ticket and pop up for a look.