The tube station built for the 1908 Olympics – and what became of it

Many tube stations have been built over the years to serve local housing estates or industries, but in 1908, a tube station was built just for the 1908 Olympics.

The station is Preston Road just to the north of Wembley Stadium, and while today it’s surrounded by housing, back in the 1900s, the area was still the heart of the rural countryside.

The Metropolitan Railway built its line through here to get from Neasden to Harrow on the Hill, opening it in 1880, but didn’t build anything at Preston Road, as no one lived there. Even the Metropolitan Railway, famous for building housing along its railways to provide commuters for its services, didn’t think this patch of countryside was worth the bother at the time.

What was to change was a decision to turn part of nearby Uxendon Farm into a shooting ground for the gentlemanly pursuit of firing small lumps of lead at large lumps of clay. On its own, that wasn’t enough to change the railway, but in 1908, the Uxendon Shooting Grounds were chosen as the location for the London Olympics clay pigeon trap shooting championships.

However, the shooting grounds were a two-mile walk to the nearest railway station at Neasden, and obviously you can’t expect Olympic athletes to walk two miles. So, the shooting club lobbied the Metropolitan Railway to open a small station on the line nearer to the club so that their marksmen wouldn’t have to travel quite so far to catch a train back to White City where the main Olympics events were taking place.

The station, little more than a wooden platform and steps up to the road, opened on 21st May 1908 as Preston Road Halt for Uxendon and Kenton. The station was opened by the railway’s general manager, Mr Ellis along with a number of shooting club members.

As a tiny halt, trains only stopped by request, and not always even then, leading to a lot of complaints from wannabee passengers, who watched a train rush past without picking them up.

The arrival of the station, no matter its temporary appearance, was enough to trigger some early housing developments in the area, and just 20 years later, it was as urbanised a district of London as any could claim to be. In fact, it was a bit too urbanised, as the little wooden platform halt was far too small to cope with demand.

In 1931-32, a much larger tube station was built on the other side of the road bridge, called simply Preston Road. The station opened in stages, with the southbound platform opening on 19th April 1931 and the northbound platform opening on 3rd January 1932.

The station’s rebuilding coincided with the railway’s widening to four tracks, with the new island platform slotted in between the existing tracks.

Although the old station has long since vanished, I’ve occasionally been asked if the brick structure on the south side of the road bridge is the remains of the platforms. No, that’s a later addition — a WWII air raid shelter.

But something else also vanished.

Remember the shooting club that triggered the railway station’s construction here? It still existed when Preston Road station was rebuilt in 1931, but it didn’t last much longer.

When the Metropolitan line was extended from Wembley Park to Stanmore on what is now the Jubilee line, the new railway and its associated housing sliced right through the middle of the shooting ground. They demolished the clay pigeon launch tower and much of the land was sold off for housing.

So the shooting club’s nemesis was the railway they inadvertently made much more popular by asking for a small station to be built near them.