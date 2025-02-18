The story behind Clapham Junction’s disused platform 8

Right in the middle of the station, Clapham Junction has a disused platform, and thousands of people stand opposite it every year without realising its significance.

This is Platform 8 at Clapham Junction, and although trains pass through here regularly as non-stopping services, except in rare circumstances, trains are not supposed to call here.

The reason is that the gap between the platform and the train is too large for it to be used in general passenger service.

Generally, if a gap has to exist, it’s considered safer to have a height gap between the train and the platform than a width gap — people tend to step up and down with fewer accidents than if they try to step across a wide gap. Neither is ideal, but if faced with one or the other, a height difference is less bad than a wide gap.

If you look carefully at some of the platforms in Clapham Junction, they are on a curve, which causes width gaps. The tracks are also on a slight angle (cant), which means trains on Platform 9 lean into the platform, but on Platform 8, the train carriages lean away from the platform.

So on Platform 8, not only is there a height gap, there’s also a width gap.

Combine the two, and it’s a problem. Although trains had long avoided calling at the platform anyway, in December 2016, a decision was made that the problem was no longer deemed within updated safety margins, and the platform was taken out of action.

So, for nearly a decade, Clapham Junction has had a disused platform right in the middle of the station.

It can be used in exceptional circumstances, such as the Up Loop, platform 7 being unavailable for any reason, and then it’s permitted to stop at Platform 8. Because of the unique circumstances, a series of rules and procedures, known as the National Electronic Sectional Appendix, must be followed before the train calls at Platform 8 to warn station staff and passengers of the wide gap they will encounter.

Also, because the train will be on a convex curve, additional staff need to be summoned to assist with dispatch as the whole train can’t be seen from one location on the platform.

Network Rail has occasionally considered what could be done to allow trains to call at Platform 8. However, there are some benefits to having fast, non-stopping trains passing right now, as it increases the number of trains per hour that can call at Waterloo Station.

At the moment, services that could call Platform 7 are alternated so that one stops at Platform 7 and the next passes through without stopping by passing Platform 8.

That lifts the theoretical throughput of trains through the two platforms from 15 trains per hour to 18 trains per hour.

So, while not being able to use Platform 8 reduces stopping capacity at Clapham Junction, the restriction also inadvertently benefits the railway by forcing it to run some fast trains through the station, increasing the number of services per hour that can call at Waterloo station.

Unless Clapham Junction station is substantially rebuilt, trains will unlikely call regularly at Platform 8 again.

The full sectional notice reads:

SW100 – WATERLOO TO CLAPHAM JUNCTION

CLAPHAM JUNCTION – Platform 8 Up Main Fast

Due to a gap that is considered too wide for normal use by stopping passenger trains. The Up Main Fast platform 8 at Clapham Junction must only be used for stopping passenger trains in an emergency.

If an emergency situation occurs that requires the use of platform 8 for a train to stop, the following must be applied before the train concerned is allowed to proceed from W132 signal on the Up Main Fast line approaching Clapham

Junction;

The station staff at Clapham Junction must be advised of the train that is requiring to stop The driver of the train must be advised that they will be stopping at platform 8. The driver is to advise the guard of the circumstance to allow a passenger announcement to be made.



In other than an emergency situation, for example the Up Loop, platform 7 is unavailable for any reason, no trains are permitted to stop on platform 8 and will run fast to London Waterloo and not call at Clapham Junction.

In this circumstance, the signaller will advise the station staff at Clapham and the train(s) concerned of these arrangements, until such time that the Up Loop, platform 7 is available again. The driver is to advise the guard of the

circumstance to allow a passenger announcement to be made.

The Shift Signaller Manager will advise the WICC of any of the above circumstances if they arise.

The Local and/or Operations Manager and On Call Manager can be contacted if there is any dubiety around the implementation of these instructions in connection service alterations and/or recovery with the WICC.

Dated: 03/12/16

—

Although Platform 8 rarely sees passengers, it does occasionally see spies — Robert Vaughn for example filming on a cold Saturday morning for The Protectors at a time when Clapham Junction didn’t like train spotters.