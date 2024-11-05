The RNLI asks Londoners to help to move its Chiswick lifeboat station to its new Wandsworth home

The RNLI’s lifeboat station at Chiswick, the second busiest in the country, is about to move to a new building in Wandsworth, but with £300,000 needed for the move, the RNLI is asking Londoners to help launch its new base.

The RNLI says that it’s moving home as their old Chiswick building is no longer suitable for the lifeboat’s operational needs, and they had been looking around for that rarest of things in London — an affordable riverside property.

As it happens, a large housing development in Wandsworth, the Riverside Quarter, required a temporary marketing suite to be built next to the river for the developer. Although it had permission to be converted into an office and cafe, it was offered instead to the RNLI for their new home.

They bought the building last year, and a large bequest has covered much of the £2.9 million cost of converting a building selling views of the river into one that saves lives on the river. However, they say they need a final £300,000 to complete the fitout so that the Chiswick lifeboat station can move to Wandsworth.

The fundraising campaign is here.

Once it is open, the much larger replacement building will also include space for training new volunteers and visitors. Work is also needed to upgrade part of the pier where the lifeboat will be moored.

Planning permission for the change of use from office to lifeboat station was granted a few weeks ago, and the planning application received that rarest of things—no objections. In fact, local consultees made many very warm and welcoming comments.

Wayne Bellamy, manager of Chiswick Lifeboat Station said “The river is the lifeblood of our city but, as someone who helped set up the lifeboat service on the Thames, I know it can be deadly. More than 20 people still drown in the river every year, and every second counts when it comes to saving lives.”

“We may not have to deal with big waves or hideous storms like our coastal counterparts, but we have to battle huge tides, fast-moving water, bridges, piers and constant river traffic. That’s why we’re one of UK’s busiest lifeboat stations and need to be on duty 24/7. The move to a better location will significantly reduce our response time, give our crew a permanent home, and lay the foundations for the future of our lifesaving service.”

The RNLI lifeboats on the tidal Thames at Chiswick, Waterloo Bridge and Gravesend have a duty crew of four ready to launch in 90 seconds. By the end of October Chiswick lifeboat crews had attended 326 incidents since the start of the year; the majority of these nearer to the new location.

The new lifeboat station is expected to become operational later in 2025.

