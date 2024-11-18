The Renaissance Revolution: King’s Gallery showcases 160 masterworks of experimentation

The King’s Gallery in central London is currently filled with the sorts of scraps of paper and doodles that were once expected to be thrown away. Unsurprisingly, these are not just random sketches but by some of the greatest names in the Italian Renaissance period, when the strict rules of portraiture were blown away in furious experimentation.

Thanks to the cost of artists’ materials prior to the Renaissance, it was expensive for artists to dabble and experiment with their art and many painted almost by rote, only slowly evolving the art form over decades and centuries.

Then, something happened that changed art, and it had nothing to do with artists.

Around 1450, German goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg invented the metal movable-type printing press, which, over time, slashed the cost of book production. Like most things, lower the price and you sell more of them. Books need paper, and what had been a small industry for producing paper expanded massively, and the cost of paper plunged from expensive to quite affordable.

Suddenly, artists were able to buy paper and started doodling and experimenting. Most of those scraps were thrown away, but some survived. Either piled up in studios for future reference by the artists or kept by students, they survived.

The exhibition of drawings opens with a sketch of a young man drawing on a sheet of paper. It may be a self-portrait or of a fellow student. The artist is unknown, but it’s one of the earliest examples of its type, dating to the very beginnings of the Renaissance.

The drawings range from doodles to anatomical studies to pretty close to finished portraits. There are also rare examples of landscapes drawn for the landscape itself rather than as mere background to the subjects more usually painted at the time.

The exhibition also includes early maps and even some architectural drawings. And cats. Leonardo da Vinci filled a whole sheet of paper with sketches of cats.

Dotted around the exhibition are also the artists materials, showing how the papers, inks and artists’ tools were manufactured.

In total, the exhibition features around 160 works by over 80 artists, including those so famous that they’re known by just one word—Michelangelo, Raphael, and Titian—alongside lesser-known artists not famous enough (yet) to be elevated to a mononym.

Visit to see everything from scribbles to full-scale drawings that would impress if made today, and even more so from the beginnings of the Renaissance Revolution. It’s also a rare chance to see so many works together at once, as the drawings are fragile and rarely displayed to conserve them for future generations to enjoy.

Four artists are also in residence, and as you leave, a side room showcases their works, which they created while working in the gallery.

The exhibition, Drawing the Italian Renaissance, is at the King’s Gallery until March 2025.