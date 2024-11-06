The red bridge — a wildlife friendly addition to Canada Water

A curving sinuous red bridge has opened at Canada Water as part of the Surrey Quays redevelopment, and it’s already proving very popular.

To put the site into context, the 1980s shopping centre sits on one side of the old Canada Water dock, and the main route linking it to the bus and tube station used to be a cobbled path along the side of the docks. The cobbled path was recently paved, and a new red coloured wooden bridge was constructed to leap over the dock, which opened at the weekend.

Considering that the two pretty much go to the same places, it’s interesting to know what the effect of the bridge would be on pedestrians — and it would seem that the vast majority of people have switched to the bridge instead of the pavement.

So it’s a success.

It’s also an interesting design, created by local architect Asif Khan, that looks back at the area’s heritage as a timber dock.

With the exception of the steel foundations, the entire bridge has been made from wood, in memory of how these docks were used to import timber from Canada. Today, the timber came from sustainable forests in Brazil, as they wanted a particularly hard-wearing timber.

What’s been built is a bridge that curves in an S-shape and also subtly bulges up in the centre to emulate the Atlantic (on a calm day) that used to carry timber to London.

A subtle touch that’s not obvious until the architect explained is that the timbers run along the bridge rather than sideways as is more usual for decking. That made it considerably harder to design, but it was a choice to make the floor strips flow along the length of the bridge. They’re also designed in “cassettes” that can be lifted out for maintenance.

The grey supports underneath the bridge were designed in a shape based on how the long Canadian timbers used to sag at the ends when carried over the shoulders of the “deal porters” who worked in the docks.

The dock had some planting from the 1980s refurbishment, but that’s been widely expanded to create a wetland wildlife reserve. Once the reeds and planting have settled in, they should reach up to about the bottom of the bridge, leaving it appearing to float in the reed beds.

The dock edge at the shopping centre end has also been cut down to replace a flat barrier with a sloping surface with a mix of planting and seating areas.

London Wildlife Trust arranged the planting and advised how to provide lighting on the bridge to minimise disturbance to wildlife. The lighting is surprisingly good. In fact, it is almost the best thing about it.

Just a few years ago, the bridge would have been lit by lamposts flooding not just the bridge but also the surrounding area with light. However, here, long lines of LED strip lights sit underneath the ballustrade, filling the bridge with light, but thanks to the thick wooden fencing along the side of the bridge, very little of the light bleeds out sideways into the dock or upwards into the sky.

Candidly, the area is filled with lights from the homes and shops, but the effect on the bridge really is a red strip through a patch of darkness, and a very pleasing effect. The sort of thing I wish more parks and paths would adopt as it’s a shame that the night sky is so often blasted out of sight by street lamps.

Prior to the public opening, the bridge had been colonised by gulls, who left their white marks everywhere. While that’s visually going to need regular washing, the architect argues that a bridge sitting in a wildlife park is doing a good job if wildlife wants to use it as well.

Sadly, on my return visit, another form of lesser wildlife had also left a mark – a graffiti tag, and the no-cycling signs were being roundly ignored.

However, the mark of any new piece of infrastructure is whether people use it – and as it has pretty much replaced the old pavement in how people get around the dock, it’s already won over the locals. So much so that my return evening visit lasted far longer than planned to get photos with few people in them.

Townshend Landscape Architect designed the dock side steps and slope, and a circular dipping pond in the nature reserve will open next year. In total, three new wetland habitats have been created, alongside seven wetland islands, and over one kilometre of shallow edges.

Over the next decade, the 53-acre Canada Water masterplan will deliver between 2,000 and 4,000 new homes and workspace for around 20,000 people.