The race to save William Blake’s London home and open it as a museum

A race is on to save the house where William Blake lived and wrote some of his famous works, including Jerusalem, and it has received backing from the London Assembly.

William and Catherine Blake lived above a ground-floor shop on South Molton Street in central London between 1803 and 1821, and this is where a number of Blake’s works, including Jerusalem and Milton: A Poem in Two Books, were written.

At the time, the area was fairly modest, but these days, South Molton Street is a very posh shopping area, and the Georgian building is still there, and still with a shop on the ground floor. Blake’s flat is now offices, but a redevelopment site behind the building currently expects to convert the offices into modern residential homes. That’s triggered a campaign to turn the office space into a house museum.

The William Blake Fellowship has been working with the property developer Grosvenor Group, which has indicated that it would support the plans to open the house as a museum. However, the site’s development is already underway, leaving little time to secure the funds and permissions to conserve the house as it is.

The William Blake Fellowship has submitted an application for Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy funding and will soon meet with Westminster Council to discuss its pre-app planning submission for changing the building’s use from a private residence to a cultural centre.

The proposal to open it as a museum, ideally in 2027, the bicentenary of Blake’s death, is supported by the Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries Justine Simons OBE, Lord Vaizey of Didcot, local MP Rachel Blake, Westminster Council, Dee Corsi, Chief Executive Officer of New West End Company and English Heritage.

With such an illustrious list of backers and an in-principle supportive building owner, the political will to open a William Blake museum in London is secured.

All that’s needed now is the money.

Alas, as any museum will confirm, that’s usually where plans founder.

The London Assembly has now called on the Mayor of London to step in and lend his support to the campaign.

Marina Ahmad AM, who proposed the motion, said: “Preserving our heritage is vital to our cultural identity, well-being, and economic growth. William Blake—renowned poet, artist, and visionary—lived and created some of his most influential works at 17 South Molton Street. Yet, this historic home is at risk of being lost.

“We have a unique opportunity to transform Blake’s last remaining London residence into a world-class cultural and educational hub, honouring his legacy while boosting the local economy. The homes of Mozart, Rembrandt, and Burns are thriving visitor attractions – let’s do the same with William Blake’s house.

“I ask the mayor to meet with the William Blake Fellowship, engage with the Grosvenor Group, and rally key stakeholders to support this vision. If action is not taken now, we risk losing this opportunity forever. Let’s secure Blake’s legacy for generations to come.”

Apart from conserving the building as William Blake’s home, as a museum, it would likely benefit from its location in central London and also being just a few minutes walk from another house museum, the Handel Hendrix House.

In the meantime, the William Blake Fellowship recently received charity status and is accepting donations to secure the House of William Blake as a visitor and learning centre.

The freehold of the buildings on South Molton Street used to be owned by the City of London, hence the City of London heritage sign in Westminster.