The ornate Two Temple Place hosts a working-class exhibition

Built by a millionaire, one of London’s richest decorated buildings is currently home to an exhibition look at the lives of the working class.

The exhibition says it wants to break the stereotypes of how working-class people are shown in the media, but much of the media it criticises was created by working-class artists who reflected the reality they saw around them. Starting on a jarring note, it’s a good collection though of lives that would never have been understood by the millionaire builder of the house, the exhibition is in.

It’s a mix of media, including photographs, paintings, and, rather oddly, pottery.

The mix of artistic styles is a bit of a problem, though, as while the photos clearly are of working-class lives, the paintings could be of anything and anyone. There are some good paintings in the exhibition, and if you read the captions, it’s sometimes understandable why they are here. However, if all you do is look at the painting without the context, it’s totally baffling why they are here at all.

Some of the more recent portraits are more interesting when explained, but I did feel that I spent more time peering at small blocks of text to try and work out what I am supposed to be noticing. Some of it was very clever — if you have a PhD in art theory to understand the subtleties at play. But does that then mean it’s still working class?

And of course, then there’s the whole argument that’s skipped over here as to what makes a person working class any more, and if old ideas of class boundaries make sense now that anyone can be anything with a lot of work, and not inconsiderate amounts of good luck.

As an exhibition, the photos are a pleasing, if slightly voyeuristic, look at life in the later half of the 20th century. The paintings and pottery are unnecessary clutter.

But of course, there’s the building itself – and if you’ve never visited, take the exhibition as a chance to see the building.

The exhibition, Lives Less Ordinary is at Two Temple Place until 20th April and is free to visit.

It’s open Tues to Sat from 11am to 6pm, on Sunday from 11am to 4:30pm and later to 9pm on Wednesdays.