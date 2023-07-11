Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

Next month, the Lyceum Theatre near Covent Garden will be opening its doors to families, community organisations and local residents for Lyceum Local, a day of activities for all the family.

For the purpose of this event, they are classing local as being a resident living, working or at school in Westminster, Camden, RBKC, Hammersmith & Fulham, City of London, Lambeth, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Hackney or Islington.

There will be theatre tours and drop in activities along with careers talks and workshops, or just pop in for a coffee in one of London’s oldest theatres.

The Lyceum Local takes place on Monday 14th August from 11am to 4pm.

If you are a qualifying local, you can book tickets from here.

The programme is organised by Lyceum Theatre Venue Management and Ambassador Theatre Group’s West End Creative Learning team.

