The London Underground mosquito: A WWII myth debunked by DNA

A favourite pub story is the one about the London Underground having a unique species of mosquito — but this story looks likely to need revising.

The oft-told tale is that when people started using the London Underground for shelter during WWII, scientists monitoring human health discovered a specific type of mosquito that seemed to be unique to the tube tunnels. This has long been held up as a story of rapid evolution as the tube tunnels were relatively new in terms of the expected evolutionary timeline.

In fact, a new study suggests that rather than evolving to live in the London Underground, the Culex pipiens form molestus, also known as the London Underground Mosquito, probably originated in the Middle East thousands of years ago.

The mosquito took a ride on humanity’s expansion, but when mankind started digging down, the mosquito took to the subteranean spaces quite happilly.

The research was carried out as part of a study into how animals, and bugs, adapt to manmade urban landscapes, and the authors write that the speed of the suggested evolution was “striking and sets a new bar for the number and complexity of changes we might expect to occur in modern cities over short timescales.”

To test the theory that the mosquito adapted to the tube, the researchers took samples of mosquitos collected during WWII and later, and carried out DNA tests on them.

By matching with DNA records from mosquitos found elsewhere in Europe and the two types that seem to prefer above or below ground, they found a match across time with a mosquito that originated in the Middle East.

They were able to narrow down the location to the Middle East as there are variants of mosquito that evolved elsewhere and don’t share some common DNA traits. The Middle East was also home to some of the earliest agricultural societies, which were thriving in Mesopotamia and Egypt by 3000 BCE. It seemed likely that early mosquitos adapted to the very earliest urbanised environment and have been with us ever since.

Eventually, thousands of years later, some humans dug tunnels under their cities and used them to get around, and the mosquitos followed them down the lift shafts to the tube tunnels.

They were finally noticed in WWII, sparking the long-standing pub legend.

The preprint paper, Ancient origin of an urban underground mosquito is here.

However, there might be an addendum to this story — because during WWII, an unopened part of the Central line in east London was turned into an underground factory for Plessey to assemble fighter plane components. And some of those parts will have been shipped to an aircraft factory near St Albans, where they were used in de Haviland’s Mosquito combat plane.