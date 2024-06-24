The company that plans to open London’s Cold War tunnels to the public is raising £30 million to start the process of refurbishing them into a tourist attraction.

The London Tunnels company has announced that it will list shares on Euronext Amsterdam, valuing the company at an initial £130 million. Following the listing, the company will raise £30 million by selling shares to investors to start the refurbishment work.

The aim is to open the tunnels to the public as a large visitor attraction, probably in 2027.

The Tunnels were originally built in the early 1940s as a deep-level shelter for 8,000 people underneath Chancery Lane tube station. Never actually used by the public, the tunnels were taken over as offices of the operational staffs of the London Civil Defence region and Ministry of Works, plus some space for Combined Operations and the Inter Services Research Bureau, which was located in the Tunnels from January 1944 to May 1945, and they are thought to have provided the inspiration for “Q Branch” in Ian Fleming’s James Bond books and films. Later, after expansion, the Tunnels were used as a secure government communications centre.

The site was transferred to the General Post Office in 1949, and in 1956, it became the termination point for the first transatlantic telephone cable. Ownership of the Tunnels was transferred to BT, and for many years, they housed telephone switches and equipment.

Developing the Tunnels towards the full-scale launch will take several years, but the company’s current estimate is to open them to the public in 2027.

The company has estimated that approximately £20-30 million will be required over the next 1-2 years for initial refurbishment works — so the initial share offering will fund that — with a further £120 million to bring the Tunnels into operation as a visitor attraction to be funded through debt and equity.

Developing the site remains subject to planning permission, but the City of London approved the plans on 11th June 2024, and Camden Council is expected to issue its decision by September.

Angus Murray, Chief Executive Officer of The London Tunnels, commented: “We are delighted to announce the upcoming listing of our shares on Euronext Amsterdam. We believe a public listing of The London Tunnels is the logical next step, improving our ability to raise further capital over the coming years to support the company’s growth strategy and create long-term value.

The London Tunnels can now take advantage of the size and scale of both the equity capital markets and debt capital markets of Europe. The listing on Euronext, Europe’s largest regulated stock exchange, is in the best long-term interests of the company, its shareholders and the future ambitions for the development of the project in Central London.

London is undoubtedly one of the world’s leading tourist destinations. It is one of the most visited cities in the world, with millions of visitors each year, all of whom we hope will be interested in visiting the Tunnels.”

When they open, the tunnels will have a capacity of up to 3 million visitors a year, comparable to the London Eye or the Tower of London regarding visitor numbers. The prospectus notes that visitor numbers will ramp up over a couple of years to an estimated 2.25 million by 2029, comfortably higher than they need to break even in keeping the tunnels open.

Put a note in your diaries for 2027 to visit the Cold War tunnels under Holborn.