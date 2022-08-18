October is the month of the dead, and the annual festival of Death and the Arts will return with a month of tours, talks and events. Tickets are now on sale for most of them, and they tend to sell out fairly quickly so best to grab tickets quickly.

A whole month of ghoulish fun awaits.

Saturday 1st October

BENEATH THE INNER CITY

In this guided tour, participants will explore the rich history of the East End via the headstones of Tower Hamlets cemetery.

£12

DEATH AND DEBAUCHERY

Explore the macabre history of “Smooth Field” (aka Smithfield) on this special London Month of the Dead walking tour.

£12

The FLIGHT OF THE SOUL

Suzette Field introduces you to the fascinating world of insect taxidermy. This is a beginners’ course with no experience required and you will leave with your own set of framed butterflies in addition to setting boards for further practice at home.

£45

PRACTICAL CANDLE MAGIC

An introductory workshop of spells and rituals with Lucya Starza

£25

PHANTOM FIGURES, PALE SHADOWS

A torchlit walk through the cemetery and magic shadow show at Kensal Green Cemetery

£12

Sunday 2nd October

A GREAT GARDEN OF SLEEP

A Guided Tour of Brompton Cemetery and visit to the catacombs

£12

AVIATORS OF THE NIGHT

A Bat Skeleton Mounting Workshop. All equipment is provided (including a frame and an ethically-sourced bat skeleton) and you will go home with a gothic curio for your mantelpiece.

£55

PAGAN PORTALS

In this workshop Lucya Starza will talk about the history of effigies in both healing and cursing, and will offer a practical workshop in how to make a traditional poppet of protection for dark nights. The night will end with a spell to enchant them.

£20

WARNINGS TO THE CURIOUS

This one man show performed by Robert Lloyd Parry to hear ghost stories as you’ve never heard them before – in a graveyard.

£15

Tuesday 4th October

AN ARTIST OF HUMAN REMAINS

This talk will explore the life, work and lore of Dutch anatomist and museologist Frederik Ruysch, the enigmatic and fascinating “artist of death.”

£5 (online)

Saturday 8th October

THE MYSTERIES OF THE MAUSOLEA

A guided tour inside some of the mausolea of Highgate Cemetery West

£20

PLAGUE & SCANDAL AT THE CLERK’S WELL

A walk-through history that will bring to life the stories of plague, scandal, progress and much more from Clerkenwell’s lost burial grounds.

£12

FROM BATTLEFIELDS TO GRAVEYARDS

A talk about the Post-Mortem Trade in Human Teeth

£12

MISSING IN ACTION

In this talk, historian Anne Curry will be exploring what happened to the deceased soldiers after the fighting ended, and whether we can solve the puzzle of the ‘missing dead’.

£12

TALES OF BEYOND

A chance to hear classic ghost stories as you’ve never heard them before – in a graveyard on a night in October.

£15

Sunday 9th October

KENSAL GREEN NE’ER DO WELLS

A tour of Kensal Green cemetery with visits to the graves of a titillating selection on philanders, quack doctors, card cheats, blackmailers and murderers.

£12

SPIRITUALISTS AND MYSTICS

This walking tour focuses on the magical, mystical and mystifying from the ‘long century’ and ends with a recital of some ghostly poetry by one of Abney’s most famous female authors.

£12

RITUALS OF THE CORPSE

In this talk, author Sarah Tarlow investigates how belief related to the dead body, focusing on the early modern period of British history.

£12

GOODBYE WORLD

In this age where most people who die are cremated the art of tombstone design is becoming something of a lost art. In his illustrated talk, taphophile Robert Stephenson will delve into its history, symbolism and meaning.

£12

THE ARCHIVE OF DREAD

A torchlit walk through Kensal Green Cemetery, before proceeding to the Dissenters’ Chapel, where by flickering candlelight there will be the story of a mysterious chest filled with old document.

£15

Tuesday 11th October

THE BONES OF THE DEAD

In this talk, Cat Irving will take you on a journey across Europe that will encompass painted skulls and bejewelled skeletons, bone chandeliers and the six million people who lie beneath the streets of Paris.

£5 (online)

Saturday 15th October

IN SEARCH OF THE GOTHIC REVIVAL

Caroline Swan’s guided walk around West Norwood will explore its Gothic Revival roots, admire its grand monuments and show how it proved to be an inspiration for other cemeteries worldwide.

£12

THE SOHO DISSECTION ROOM

This talk will look at surgeon and anatomist Joseph Carpue’s most outrageous cases; how he crucified the corpse of a Chelsea pensioner, his experiments electrocuting the cadavers of executed murderers, the dissection of the Chevalier d’Eon and his involvement in a royal homosexual scandal.

£12

THE X TRIALS

A look at some of the strangest cases in legal history in which the Fortean meets the forensic, the bizarre is examined by barristers and the strange is investigated by the state

£12

RENDING THE VEIL

A Victorian séance experience with Sam Lupton

£20

Sunday 16th October

THE MEDIEVAL OSSUARY

In this guided tour, Jane Sidell will provide rare access to the Spitalfields Charnel House and present some fascinating insights into the history of the building and its excavations.

£12

THEATRE OF BLOOD

A guided tour of Kensal Green Cemetery, with particular reference to its starring role in the 1973 Vincent Price movie, ‘Theatre of Blood’.

£12

SKELETAL SECRETS

Discovering London’s past through its bone archive with Jelena Bekvalac

£12

REQUIESCAT IN PACE

In this talk, Jane Siddel will look at how archaeological evidence is beginning to paint a strong picture of how the Roman dead were treated and revered.

£12

Wednesday 19th October

AT THE END OF A GIBBET

Dr McCorristine’s talk will explore the particular postmortem punishment of gibbeting, and the strange afterlife of William Jobling.

£5 (online)

Saturday 22nd October

DEAD MAN’S PLACE – 2,000 Years of Death in London

A Guided Tour around Bankside and Old Southwark with Caroline Swan

£12

BLOOD, FIRE AND PESTILENCE

A Guided Tour Round Tower Hill with Pete Smith

£12

WEREWOLVES AND THE GOTHIC

In this talk, Professor Sam George draws on theories of the weird and the eerie in a revealing analysis of the representation of werewolves in contemporary myth.

£12

TALK OF THE DEVIL

Hear tantalising tales of tempests sent to shatter churches, disappearing steeples and satanic visitations of death on their congregations.

£12

Sunday 23rd October

A NEW WAY OF DEATH

A Guided Tour of Nunhead Cemetery – includes a special visit to the catacombs (weather permitting)

£12

BOFFINS IN COFFINS

A sightseeing tour that includes visits to the father of the drone and to a Victorian lady astronomer, while also affording distant but exotic views of scientific expeditions in 19th century India and China.

£12

THE PARIS MORGUE

In this talk, Catriona Byers will explore some of the wild, entertaining and tragic tales from the morgue, a journey that will take us from corruption and true-crime tabloids to dark tourism, early forensic science, and even the ‘most kissed face of all time’.

£12

THE ABC OF MURDER

In this talk, Carla will focus on the golden age of both Agatha Christie’s detective fiction and the burgeoning real-life sciences of crime investigation and forensics which happily collide in many of Agatha’s works.

£12

THE ULTIMATE FEMME FATALE

Celine Hispiche pays homage to this Luisa, Marchesa Casati Stampa di Soncino, channeling her spirit for one night with stories and songs.

£15

Tuesday 25th October

CITY OF THE BEAST

In this talk, Phil Baker will follow Aleister Crowley’s tracks through the metropolis to create a biography by sites, revealing a man, an era, and a city.

£12

Wednesday 26th October

EARTH WOMEN AND EAGLE WARRIORS

In this talk, Caroline Dodds Pennock, the UK’s only Aztec historian, will show how this notorious violence was actually a comprehensible element of Aztec life and religion.

£5 (online)

Saturday 29th October

SECRETS OF THE OSSUARY

This guided tour will provide rare access to the skeletal remains of the 227 people interred within St Bride’s Crypt.

£20

A TOMB WITH A VIEW

A Guided Tour of St. John-at-Hampstead Churchyard with Dr Roger Bowdler

£12

GO TO HELL!

Hear the theology of hell, asking if it even exists at all. And if it does…consider the surprising theories of what it might actually be like.

£12

SEX, DEATH AND RELICS

Join Eric Huang as he investigates bejewelled bones and half-naked saints in bondage.

£12

Sunday 30th October

SKELETONS IN THE CLOSET

Forgotten Burial Grounds in the City – A Guided Tour with Robert Stephenson

£12

THE GOTHIC SCIENTIST

In this talk, neuroscientist Jenny Lange will discuss the origins of neurology, its representation in gothic literature and science fiction, and how neuroscience has advanced since.

£12

PSYCHOANALYSING DEATH

Gary Lachman’s talk will look at C G Jung’s preoccupation with the dead and why he believed that “What happens after death is so unspeakably glorious that our imagination does not suffice to form even an approximate conception of it.”

£12

THE WITCHES’ SABBATH

The final part of a Halloween weekend triple bill of black and white Horror classics in the eerie environs of Guy’s Hospital Chapel.

£15

Halloween

LITERARY HAUNTS

A Halloween night ramble among the graves of Abney Park

£15

