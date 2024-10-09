The London Buzz – 9th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Hackney’s finance chief has warned residents to expect reduced investment in services as a budget “crisis” sweeps through local authorities. Hackney Citizen

Visitors to London’s Royal Parks are being warned to stay away from male deer after a man was pictured holding a child metres from a stag during rutting season. ITVX

Environmental activists are lobbying local councils to halt “shocking” plans that they claim would increase the risk of floods and “essentially rule out” East London Waterworks Park. Hackney Citizen

Wimbledon replaces all line judges with electronic line calling from 2025, All England Club says Sky News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators pasted over a famous Picasso painting at London’s National Gallery on Wednesday in a protest over arms sales to Israel. Standard

London City Airport’s CEO has said she will not appeal the government’s decision to block her bid for more Saturday flights at the airport. Waltham Forest Echo

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has put his six-bedroom, mid-century London home up for sale – with a price tag of nearly £5m. Independent

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a Banksy print from a gallery in central London. BBC News

The driver of a London Overground train at Enfield Town Station has been criticised for “failing” to notice a passenger’s hand was trapped in the door before departing. Enfield Dispatch

Southwark Council has approved plans to build a seventeen-storey apartment block on the Rotherhithe roundabout. Southwark News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack

And from ianVisits:

