The London Buzz – 9th July 2024

Sadiq Khan dubbed ‘a killjoy’ for not arranging London fanzone for Euros semi-final Standard

A “prolific offender” has breached his Romford town centre ban five days after it was made. Romford Recorder

A further 300 London bus workers are to be balloted for strike action in a row over pay, the Unite union has said. BBC News

A grindhouse cinema is born in South London Little White Lies

By-elections are expected in Camden after three councillors were voted in as MPs in the general election. Local Times

A bar in a bookshop? The new independent bookstore on Roman Road Roman Road London and another one opens in Chiswick ChiswickW4

What can London expect from the Labour government? OnLondon

This new map from Urban Good commits mind-bending, glorious heresy by placing south London at the top and north London below the river. Londonist

Social media was sent into a frenzy after a second video purportedly from “HMP Wandsworth” appeared to show a prison officer having sex with an inmate, but all is not as it seems. Indy100

Pro-Palestine camp outside Hackney Town Hall to wind up – as protesters mull ‘change in tactics’ Hackney Citizen

Delayed but Ready: Innovative electric buses set to launch on Route 358

Warning of a week-long closure of the Bakerloo and Overground lines in north London

From corsets to maternity wear: Victorian and Edwardian styles on display in Kensington

Camden Council plans to pedestrianise Camden High Street

Why is the Apex Corner roundabout called Apex Corner?

The Annual Vintners Procession – A short procession in full ceremonial garb by the Worshipful Company of Vintners from their Livery Hall on Upper Thames Street to the local church. Details

