The London Buzz – 9th January 2025

The NHS in London is encouraging people to get vaccinated against flu, with latest figures showing more people with flu in the capital’s hospitals than at any point last year. NHS
City Hall’s ambitious plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street will not come at a cost to the capital’s taxpayers, Sir Sadiq Khan confirmed to the London Assembly yesterday. OnLondon
The London Fire Brigade’s search for a new headquarters when the lease on its Union Street building comes to an end has led it to consider returning to its historic home on the Albert Embankment. SE1
More than £2m has been paid out in pothole compensation claims by Transport for London (TfL) in the last three years, fresh data shows. BBC News
A warning is going out to passengers that train services between London and the south coast will face disruption this Sunday (January 12). Sussex World
A London charity has been issued with an Official Warning over a fundraising campaign in support of a soldier of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Gov UK
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are set to clash with police after refusing a Met request not to march from the BBC’s HQ due to its closeness to a synagogue. Standard
Waltham Forest Council will need to borrow an extra £2.5million to build a new crematorium, with councillors citing increasing costs. Waltham Forest Echo
A by-election will be held next month after Barnet Council’s former finance chief resigned as a councillor amid controversy over false employment claims. Barnet Post
A car destroyed by police during a central London bomb scare had reportedly raised suspicions after being left for a week with a charging cable plugged into its dashboard. Standard
Crayford Stadium in Bexley, one of London’s last greyhound racing stadiums, will close this month after 90 years of racing events. South London Press
Flexible working arrangements to allow staff to work from home are being restricted or brought to an end by some employers with offices based in London. BBC News
