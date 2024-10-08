The London Buzz – 8th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A south London restaurant owner said he was “so happy” after completing a 3,000-mile walking challenge across every London borough for charity. Express and Star

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed to buy a significant stake in department store firm Selfridges. Standard

Legacy endures of ‘godfather of Heathrow paparazzi’ BBC News

A proposal to turn a Hammersmith Road office block into apartments has failed to convince borough planners who said that some of the flats were too small or lacking in natural light. Hammersmith Today

London-born actor, writer and director Daniel Kaluuya has become the latest film star to be immortalised in Leicester Square with a new statue. ITVX

Black people in London were almost four times as likely to be stopped and searched by police than white people last year, new figures show. EC1 Echo

Once the domain of Victorian street urchins, the art of mudlarking has gone mainstream. Lucy Kenningham investigates. CityAM

A new milestone has been reached in the multi-million pound redevelopment of Elephant and Castle, which began more than a decade ago. South London Press

A teenage boy has been stabbed in broad daylight near to the popular shopping destination of Sloane Square. ITVX

NHS hospitals in London are charging patients by the hour for wheelchairs used to get around their buildings as part of a new service offered by a private company. London Centric

And from ianVisits:

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Lunchtime Talk: Women Poets – £6.13

Professor Helen Hackett explores the lives and works of several women poets, considering why only some of them have been memorialised in Westminster Abbey.

Sex, Gin & Opium: An Alternative Guided Tour – £20.00

This new tour tears back the layers of respectability and explore the seedier side of Victorian London.

