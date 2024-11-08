The London Buzz – 8th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
A market worker has defended the sale of sharks in Chapel Market after coming under fire on social media this week. Islington Tribune
The neighbour of a man who died in his flat claims he had to live with a foul stench and fly infestation because the council took six months to remove soiled bedding and clean the property properly. South London Press
Turning a semi-detached home into five “micro-flats” without permission means a landlord must pay out more than £280,000. Watford Observer
A community-run pub in east Greenwich says it has been forced to close after its landlord called in a £52,000 debt. The Greenwich Wire
Every year, people from London’s homelessness community gather at London’s St Martin-in-the-Fields church to remember people who died while homeless. It’s an important grief ritual for people who may otherwise be invisible Big Issue
Parents and residents have been left outraged by a bid to open a 24/7 slots “casino” near a primary school in the latest row over the spread of gambling. Islington Tribune
Concerns have been raised over the relationship between Lewisham council and a church which allegedly showed teenagers a video of a dead body to scare them from leaving, according to former members. South London Press
Mayor Sadiq Khan was serenaded on Thursday in an appeal for help by an east London car mechanic who is facing eviction from his garage, after falling £112,000 into debt with his landlord. Harrow Online
Tube drivers have been offered a “ground-breaking” deal including a four-day week and paid meal breaks in return for calling off their strikes, it can be revealed. Standard
Those looking to fly from London City Airport can save up to 25 per cent on British Airways flights to popular destinations – but the deals are only available for three more days. Independent
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Tickets Alert: An evening opening of Parliament
Historic markets move put on hold as City of London reconsiders its plans
Save on tickets to an adult Panto – Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper!
The Lord Mayor’s Show: Why it took place on Mondays more often than Saturdays
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Free entry to St Paul’s Cathedral – Free
On the day of the Lord Mayor’s Show, there is free and unticketed entry to the Cathedral floor and Crypt.
Tolworth Showtrain Model Railway Exhibition – £9.00
Tolworth Showtrain is the Society’s annual model railway show in November. It is one of the largest shows held in the South East.
Lord Mayor’s Show – Free
The annual parade where the newly elected Lord Mayor rides through the City to swear their oath of office accompanied by a large parade.
Saturday opening of the Bank of England Museum – Free
On the day of the Lord Mayor’s Show, the Bank of England’s museum will have a rare Saturday opening.
On Exhibition Design with Sam Jacob Studio – £12.00
Join designer Sam Jacob and Assistant Curator Tiya Dahyabhai to unpack the design and build process and share behind-the-scenes stories of making Barbie®: The Exhibition.
