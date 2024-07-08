The London Buzz – 8th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Snakes alive! Python spotted slithering across Portnalls Road Inside Croydon

Richmond Council is offering £1 swimming sessions this summer Press Release

The UK’s new Home Secretary has visited Lewisham to talk local policing, prison “chaos” and the scrapping of the Rwanda scheme. News Shopper

A 216-year-old terraced house worth £1.1m in Borough has been put up for auction, as Southwark Council sells off assets to ‘build more homes.’ Southwark News

Paramedics have touched the lives of more than one million patients this past year according to figures released today by London Ambulance Service to mark International Paramedics Day. London Ambulance

Asda shoppers slam store for banning ‘granny trolleys’ amid shoplifting concerns Waltham Forest Echo

Cllr Linda Chung wants TfL to improve the 603 bus route Ham & High

Camden council’s community safety team is celebrating a successful start to new crime-fighting measures in Camden Town. Camden Citizen

The M25 will be closed this weekend for a third time this year with drivers being warned of a ten-mile diversion. Standard

A Government-appointed planning inspector has ruled that a defunct red phone box outside the Waterloo Action Centre can be used as a coffee kiosk, overturning Lambeth Council’s decision to veto the proposal. SE1

Concerned residents and activists gathered together on Saturday to protest against plans for an expansion of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) which would see hundreds of trees cut down. South London Press

The TUC is leading a rally outside Amazon’s UK headquarters in Shoreditch as voting begins on recognising a UK union for the first time at the $2 trillion tech giant. Standard

And from ianVisits:

Chingford station’s second entrance to remain closed following review

Tickets Alerts: Evening tours of the Charles Dickens Museum

Eurostar rail strike threat during Olympics averted

Look out for a swarm of unmanned flying objects in Greenwich

More Elizabeth line trains arriving in Summer 2026

London’s Alleys: Skinners Place, SW1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

The oldest boat race in the world Doggett’s Coat and Badge Wager was first raced in 1715 and has now been contested by watermen and lightermen for more than 300 years, potentially making it the oldest continuous race in any sport. Details

