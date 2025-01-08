The London Buzz – 8th January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
Protestors gathered in the rain to rally against the latest attempt to knock down a “historic” building in Abbots Langley. Watford Observer
A senior member of the London Assembly is under police investigation in connection with what is understood to be a serious allegation against him. OnLondon
Regent Street evacuated and controlled explosions carried out over ‘bomb threat’ Metro
Camden Council says it has the power to remove footway obstructions but is afraid to use it Fitzrovia News
A London council’s decision to reject plans for a 46-storey student accommodation block has been ‘called in’ by Sadiq Khan’s deputy mayor for planning, who could allow the project to go ahead. Standard
Londoners are getting older on average while post-Brexit migration brings young foreign nationals to cities outside the capital, new analysis reveals. Independent
Blackhorse Road Station commuters have hit out at plans by Transport for London (TfL) to stop the down escalator until July while it carries out maintenance works. Waltham Forest Echo
Drumsheds in crisis: What’s really going on at London’s biggest nightclub? London Centric
A third man has been arrested after an Iranian journalist was stabbed in the leg outside his home in London. Sky News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
TfL’s discounted Friday fares trial fell flat with Londoners
A baffling environmental exhibition at Science Gallery London
20 year old Southeastern trains to get mid-life refurbishment
Three canal sculptures for the City Road
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Writing a British Constitution – Free
Recently, the UK has gotten into a muddle over Scottish independence and Brexit. This lecture considers what we can learn from the US, which took much of its system from the theory behind the UK structure.
The Muffin Man: A conversation with André Rostant and Dom Joly – £7
Join poet, author and Big Issue seller André Rostant and author and comedian Dom Joly for an evening of conversation talking about André’s new book The Muffin Man.
An evening with Heljan (model railways) – £3
Ben Jones will be discussing the latest products on their way from Heljan – in OO and O gauge – and bringing some pre-production and prototypes with him to run on our test tracks.
Discovering MacDonald Gill: Architect, Artist and Mapmaker – £15
Discovering MacDonald Gill: Architect, Artist and MapmakerThis illustrated talk by Max Gill’s great-niece presents a colourful overview of this versatile artist’s personal life and artistic achievements.
