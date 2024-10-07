The London Buzz – 7th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Today’s London news highlights a resignation in City Hall, rising homelessness in Islington, controversy over parking in West Dulwich, an unusual lack of cranes in the City, pro-Israel posters in the Tube, a cinema closure in Ealing, a cancelled Christmas event in Havering, abuse in a Bexley care home, key roles for Labour MPs, and calls to stop extending the congestion charge to electric vans.

—

London’s deputy mayor for crime and policing has resigned to take up a role with the Ministry of Justice, City Hall has said. BBC News

Twice as many people are sleeping rough on Islington’s streets since this time last year, the latest data reveals. Standard

Plans to charge drivers for street parking in West Dulwich will ‘destroy’ local shops, business owners have warned. South London Press

A Rare Sight: No cranes in the City Of London cluster Londonist

Pro-Israel campaigners have put up posters condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages across London’s Tube network on the anniversary of the terror attack. Standard

The company behind the Ealing Project, the three screen Ealing Broadway shopping centre cinema has gone into liquidation just over two years since it opened in summer 2022. Ealing News

Havering Christmas light switch-on cancelled due (claims of) government funding reductions Essex Live

A Bexley care home resident was reportedly abused by another resident for nine months, a recent Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report has found. Local London

Half a dozen London Labour MPs have been given influential roles holding the new government to account. BBC News

More than 40 businesses ­including Ocado, the AA and Openreach have called on the mayor of London to abandon plans to extend the ­congestion charge to electric vans. The Guardian

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Pedestrian-friendly vision for City of London includes new lighting, wider pavements, and cyclist improvements

One-day Netflix pop-up sale offers rare props and fashion for charity

HS2 turns London clay into celebration dinner plates

The Great British Beer Festival won’t return to London

London’s Alleys: Smart’s Place, WC2

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Cruise ship to pass through Tower Bridge – Free

A note that the cruise ship MV Hamburg will be in London for a day — and will pass through Tower Bridge twice.

A Better Tomorrow: London Council Housing 1946-1981 Lecture – £15.00

Thaddeus Zupančič will suggest that Council housing was arguably the greatest gift that architects have bequeathed London

Ada Lovelace Day Live – £17.27

Celebrate the 16th year of Ada Lovelace Day Live.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.