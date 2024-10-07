The London Buzz – 7th October 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Today’s London news highlights a resignation in City Hall, rising homelessness in Islington, controversy over parking in West Dulwich, an unusual lack of cranes in the City, pro-Israel posters in the Tube, a cinema closure in Ealing, a cancelled Christmas event in Havering, abuse in a Bexley care home, key roles for Labour MPs, and calls to stop extending the congestion charge to electric vans.
—
London’s deputy mayor for crime and policing has resigned to take up a role with the Ministry of Justice, City Hall has said. BBC News
Twice as many people are sleeping rough on Islington’s streets since this time last year, the latest data reveals. Standard
Plans to charge drivers for street parking in West Dulwich will ‘destroy’ local shops, business owners have warned. South London Press
A Rare Sight: No cranes in the City Of London cluster Londonist
Pro-Israel campaigners have put up posters condemning Hamas and calling for the return of hostages across London’s Tube network on the anniversary of the terror attack. Standard
The company behind the Ealing Project, the three screen Ealing Broadway shopping centre cinema has gone into liquidation just over two years since it opened in summer 2022. Ealing News
Havering Christmas light switch-on cancelled due (claims of) government funding reductions Essex Live
A Bexley care home resident was reportedly abused by another resident for nine months, a recent Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman report has found. Local London
Half a dozen London Labour MPs have been given influential roles holding the new government to account. BBC News
More than 40 businesses including Ocado, the AA and Openreach have called on the mayor of London to abandon plans to extend the congestion charge to electric vans. The Guardian
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Cruise ship to pass through Tower Bridge – Free
A note that the cruise ship MV Hamburg will be in London for a day — and will pass through Tower Bridge twice.
A Better Tomorrow: London Council Housing 1946-1981 Lecture – £15.00
Thaddeus Zupančič will suggest that Council housing was arguably the greatest gift that architects have bequeathed London
Ada Lovelace Day Live – £17.27
Celebrate the 16th year of Ada Lovelace Day Live.
I find it slightly bizarre that opposition to traffic reduction measures always seems to amount to –
“But parking restrictions/LTNs/etc will mean less people driving to places”
Yes. Yes it will. That is literally the entire objective!
The idea that large numbers of people drive significant distances to visit a barber on Rosendale Road in West Dulwich is beyond nonsense, and if anyone really does perhaps dissuading them isn’t such a bad thing?
The toy shop I can have a bit more sympathy for, but really, in this sort of location their core market should be folk within walking, cycling or bussing distance, which easily includes “Sydenham and Crystal Palace”. And a lower traffic environment with fewer parked cars will also appeal to parents.