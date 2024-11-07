The London Buzz – 7th November 2024
Today’s London news round-up:
Police are investigating if a fatal hit-and-run in Kingsbury is linked to a police chase a short distance away. Kilburn Times
Free books for under-fives are being offered by Lambeth Council through a partnership with a foundation set up by Dolly Parton Brixton Buzz
Watchdog calls for ‘compelling’ London bus improvement programme OnLondon
Haringey council has increased its maximum fine for fly-tipping by 150% to £1,000 Lets Recycle
Temporary shelter for homeless ‘costing Ealing £33m a year’ Ealing Times
A tube safety campaigner who lost her leg and arm after being hit by tube trains says AI tech announcements, platform guards and protective screens should be installed in underground stations to stop people getting injured on the tracks. Camden New Journal
A new theatre is set to open in Shepherd’s Bush next autumn with the launch of a 620-seat venue within the Westfield Centre. Neighbournet
Dozens of homeless people are living in tunnels close to one of London’s most famous landmarks – while tourists stroll blissfully unaware overhead. Local London
Pageant Master: What’s It Like To Run The Lord Mayor’s Show? Londonist
Customers at a south London branch of Greggs will no longer be served if they are wearing headphones or glued to their phone, according to reports. Standard
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Engineers take over a Victorian Crypt to showcase the future of building design
Heat from tube tunnels could warm city offices in £1 billion network
London’s Cable Car to reduce its opening hours due to a lack of customers
Architect Thomas Wallis honoured with a Blue Plaque at Victoria Coach Station
London’s Pocket Parks: St Martin’s Gardens, NW1
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Students During and After the Great War – Free
Join Georgina Brewis and Daniel Laqua as they explore the impact of the First World War on university life, particularly the changing size and social diversity of the student population.
UAL intercultural zine fair – Free
An event for anyone passionate about zines and publishing, celebrating the creativity and impact of independent print culture.
For your inspiration: Exploring extreme environments – £17.06
A evening of exploration into how we can build for a changing climate and also how scientists and researchers begin to study these harsh climates.
Fireworks close to Tower Bridge – Free
If you’re near Tower Bridge on Friday evening, look out for a short fireworks display and bonfire on the Thames.
