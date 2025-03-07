The London Buzz – 7th March 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Tory plans to set aside £250,000 for a legal challenge against Sir Sadiq Khan’s proposed pedestrianisation of Oxford Street were voted down at a council meeting on Wednesday. Fitzrovia News

A developer has applied for permission to knock down one of Woolwich’s last town centre pubs so seven flats and a commercial unit can be built. The Greenwich Wire

You can swim at this south London lido for just £2 this month Time Out

The former Topshop in Bromley town centre will become the borough’s central library. News Shopper but Lambeth Council has waved through a £1 million cut to the libraries budget despite opposition from residents. Southwark News

An enforcement notice has been issued to the management company of a block of flats in Greenwich, South London, after breaches of several fire safety protocols were found Fire Protection Association

Soho is losing its residential community at an alarming rate amid concerns that short-term holiday lets are hollowing out central London and destroying community. Standard

Plans to charge Hillingdon residents for green waste collection ‘outrageous and diabolical’ Harrow Online

ews this week that 4G connectivity is being brought to the Moon may be considered a giant technological leap for mankind, but for residents of one estate in west London, it represents yet another frustration in a long-running battle to get network coverage. Independent

Plan for giant observation wheel at Camden Lock is ‘paused’ Camden New Journal

And from ianVisits:

ULEZ expansion cuts pollution in outer London, study confirms

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Women of the Royal Albert Hall – Free

This exhibition shines a light on the women activists, artists and trailblazers who form the fabric of the Hall’s history.

Activism In Action – £8

A day of feminist activism focused debates and talks.

London’s Lesser-known Lost Rivers – £3

This talk focuses on the lesser-known watercourses which are perhaps even more revealing than those that are better researched.

Missions to Mars: Current and future exploration of the Red Planet – Free

Join our exciting Mars Week expert panel event to learn more about current and future exploration of the Red Planet.

Seeing our hearing: How microscopes have changed our lives – £17.27

Discover how the development of microscopes has shaped our understanding of the senses, as Anwen Bullen explores the working of the ear.

Some things to do in London on Sunday:

Occasional open day at the Amersham Fair Organ Museum – Free

See a collection of old fairground organs, many of which will be in action through the day.

