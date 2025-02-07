The London Buzz – 7th February 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
There has been shock and dismay from residents near Kew Bridge following the arrival of workmen to remove the artwork by Banksy that appeared last August. Neighbournet
A man who returned from a business trip to find an e-bike bay had been painted around his car outside his west London home is to challenge a fine he was issued for parking there. Standard
Central London YMCA closes after failed injunction BBC News
Kentish Town Cinema Saga – lease just signed Camdenist
Funding has not yet been secured for a major redesign of Catford town centre which includes rerouting the South Circular through a car park. News Shopper
A ride in a self-driving car [through Camden] Autotrader
Angela Rayner had to be escorted out of this week’s meeting over the future of Grenfell Tower after telling those who escaped or lost their loved ones in the tragic fire that it would be demolished, according to reports. Standard
Plans to turn a former snooker hall into five homes have been approved, despite three previous refusals. Romford Recorder
Sir Sadiq Khan has been urged to ban all advertising from the fashion giant Shein on London’s transport network, amid concerns over the firm’s human rights record. EC1 Echo
The community hub in Greenwich’s Ikea has been taken over by a high-end co-working operator after being unused for more than three years. The Greenwich Wire
Campaigners are celebrating after Transport for London (TfL) agreed to trial a reopening of the bus stop on Putney Heath. Putney SW15
Croydon council has revealed it has overspent by £35million this year and is now seeking an unprecedented £136million bailout from the Government as it struggles to balance its budget for next year. South London Press
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Cutty Sark DLR station facing six-month closure to fix unreliable escalators
Tickets Alert: Tours of Harrow School for Boys
Stories of Migration at the SOAS Gallery
Flash discount sale on tickets for The Mousetrap
Free “Railway 200” anniversary chocolates being handed out in stations
