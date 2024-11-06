The London Buzz – 6th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A City Hall politician has thrown her weight behind rent controls in London – branding the abandoning of them in England over the last few decades ‘a failed experiment’. Southwark News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners will be waking up “fearful” today as he refused to congratulate Donald Trump on his election win. LBC

Plans for a Brimsdown tower block that councillors had been repeatedly urged to throw out for safety, design and financial reasons has finally been refused at the fourth time of asking. Enfield Dispatch

Eurostar has once again been reprimanded by the advertising watchdog for exaggerating the number of seats available at a sale price of £39. Standard

A guide on where to eat, drink and be merry in igloos, globes, domes and other such transparent structures at bars and restaurants in London this winter Londonist

Westminster Cathedral is to be featured on a Christmas stamp issued by the Royal Mail. Catholic Herald

The rail minister has apologised for suggesting Network Rail may withhold contracts from a company employing an engineer who described Euston station as “unsafe”. Standard

Just Stop Oil has sprayed the US embassy in London with orange paint in protest of Donald Trump’s victory in the US election. Independent

Residents in a South London village where Superloop buses teasingly drive past without stopping are calling for an extra stop to be added to the TfL route. Local London

Three black women who say they were victims of a violent racist attack on the London Underground are set to take legal action following the dismissal of a court case against them. The Voice

Since opening last summer, east London’s Miga has become a word-of-mouth sensation with its modern, elevated take on Korean cuisine. Here, we meet the family behind it AnOther

Shoreditch’s 93 Feet East announces new soundsystem for 25th birthday celebration MixMag

And from ianVisits:

From Beefeaters to Tattoo Artists: Exhibition shows an unexpected side of veterans

First ever public tours of St James’s Palace to start next year

A £2 million fund to deep clean Southeastern railway stations

The red bridge — a wildlife friendly addition to Canada Water

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Locating Transness in History – Free

Professor Pippa Catterall will explore how transness has been understood across different cultures and eras.

Monthly bar night at Novelty Automation – Free

On the first Thursday of the month, Holborn’s Novelty Automation has a bar in the store for their late-night opening.

Women in Building Construction in the Early Modern Period – Free

A panel of researchers who are leaders in the field of women in building construction will discuss and debate the role of women in the building trades in the Early Modern Period.

Imperial Lates: Future Cities – Free

Stroll through the streets of tomorrow’s London at an Imperial College London event exploring the future of our cities.

The Globemakers with Peter Bellerby. The hidden world of an ancient craft – £11.55

A journey into the world of globemaking with Peter Bellerby & uncover the intriguing story behind this ancient craft

Homelessness in London: why youth homelessness needs its own solution – Free

The event will explore why youth homelessness in London has increased

