The London Buzz – 6th January 2025

A popular Pie and Mash shop in Deptford that has been open for 100 years is set to close for good this month. News Shopper

A man has been charged with aiding ex-British Army officer Daniel Khalife after he escaped from a south London prison. LBC

Levitt Bernstein’s proposals to redevelop Finsbury Leisure Centre in north-east London are facing opposition from residents AJ

Gatwick Airport rail station was evacuated after a train caught fire with smoke seen pouring from under the carriage. Standard

A consultation on whether ice cream vans should be allowed in one of Greenwich’s busiest tourist streets will have to be rerun because of blunders by council officers. The Greenwich Wire

Four Just Stop Oil protesters who blocked a road in north-west London with a slow march have avoided prison time. Times Series

Russian-born businessman Lord Evgeny Lebedev is reportedly in talks to sell the licence for his London TV station to another network. Local Guardian

The delay in opening public access to a south London nature reserve the same size as Hyde Park has drawn criticism from campaigners. BBC News

Upgraded depot for Southeastern trains at Slade Green

TfL confirms the Silvertown Tunnel’s opening date

More ticket barriers now arriving at Liverpool Street station

Half price entry to Hampton Court Palace

London’s Alleys: Albion Mews, W2

