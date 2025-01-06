The London Buzz – 6th January 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
A popular Pie and Mash shop in Deptford that has been open for 100 years is set to close for good this month. News Shopper
A man has been charged with aiding ex-British Army officer Daniel Khalife after he escaped from a south London prison. LBC
Levitt Bernstein’s proposals to redevelop Finsbury Leisure Centre in north-east London are facing opposition from residents AJ
Gatwick Airport rail station was evacuated after a train caught fire with smoke seen pouring from under the carriage. Standard
A consultation on whether ice cream vans should be allowed in one of Greenwich’s busiest tourist streets will have to be rerun because of blunders by council officers. The Greenwich Wire
Four Just Stop Oil protesters who blocked a road in north-west London with a slow march have avoided prison time. Times Series
Russian-born businessman Lord Evgeny Lebedev is reportedly in talks to sell the licence for his London TV station to another network. Local Guardian
The delay in opening public access to a south London nature reserve the same size as Hyde Park has drawn criticism from campaigners. BBC News
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Upgraded depot for Southeastern trains at Slade Green
TfL confirms the Silvertown Tunnel’s opening date
More ticket barriers now arriving at Liverpool Street station
Half price entry to Hampton Court Palace
London’s Alleys: Albion Mews, W2
