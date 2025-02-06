The London Buzz – 6th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Royal Museums Greenwich gets £1.25m towards Royal Observatory revamp Museums Association

A community boxing club which works to get young men off the streets and out of gangs is facing homelessness after the council asked for the building back. South London Press

The King’s Head Theatre in Islington is set to receive a £35,000 donation for a major upgrade. Islington Gazette

A derelict 1950s office block in Bromley town centre could be knocked down and replaced by a 19-storey tower. News Shopper

The tandoori restaurant in Harlington, West London has been ordered to close and fined thousands of pounds after food hygiene inspectors found hundreds of cockroaches Mirror

Former Printworks manager to run new music venue set for Surrey Quays South London Press

A Labour politician who works at a church accused of abuse and exploitation by former members has resigned from the cabinet of a South London council. News Shopper

Enfield Council aims to “accelerate the delivery” of a major estate regeneration project in Angel Edmonton despite concerns over borrowing hundreds of millions to pay for it. Enfield Dispatch

This Saturday, 8 February, nearly 30 human rights groups will gather outside the Royal Mint Court to protest at the proposed new site for the Chinese Embassy in London Article 19

An illegal hot dog trader targeting tourists on Westminster Bridge has been slapped with a heavy fine as part of a crackdown. Standard

Arty exhibition explores the hidden history of the tarot card

Step-free access opens at South London’s Motspur Park station

London’s Pocket Parks: Woodhouse Park, NW6

Step-free access work resumes at Northolt tube station

The story of Michelangelo’s ‘Taddei Tondo’ – £15

The story of Michelangelo’s ‘Taddei Tondo’Senior Curator Dr. Hannah Higham explores the history of the Royal Academy’s Michelangelo sculpture: ‘Madonna and Child with the Infant St. John the Baptist’.

Beauty Culture: Male Readers and the Modern Victorian Woman – £5

By the mid-19th century, beauty was a booming business in Victorian London. As the century progressed, standards of inner and outer beauty began to shift, reflecting women’s continued social progress.

Making Sense of the Great War: Crisis, Englishness and Morale – Free

Making Sense of the Great War: Crisis, Englishness and MoraleDr Alex Mayhew discusses the ways that ordinary soldiers on the Western Front viewed the First World War and their place within the conflict.

Wake Up Women: Women, Activism, and Engagement at Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation – Free

This talk will look beyond the alleged ‘queen craziness’ of Elizabeth’s female supporters and consider some of the personal, ethical, and political calculations that drove women to actively engage in her coronation, and to support the mid-century monarchy more generally.

