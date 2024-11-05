The London Buzz – 5th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

How to catch a London bike thief London Centric

Talks have resumed between Transport for London (TfL) and the trade union Aslef in a bid to avert strike action and reach an agreement over working conditions. BBC News

Ford workers in Dagenham and Stratford walked out in a 24-hour strike as part of a long-running dispute over their alleged “appalling treatment”. Barking Post

London’s best pub has just been crowned for 2024 by Time Out

Labour councillors have admitted a major works project is going “terribly wrong” after Peckham leaseholders exposed the “wipe-out” estimated costs they face. Southwark News

A Labour MP has become the latest victim of London phone thieves as he was attacked and mugged by a masked gang on bikes. Standard

Lime first to sign new e-bike charter created by blind and partially sighted people EC1 Echo

Camden Council has made permanent its outdoor eating and drinking areas on Charlotte Street along with a number of other changes, in a decision taken in October. Fitzrovia News

Hackney Council is to cut grants for local charities by more than £800,000 in a bid to deal with its multimillion-pound budget overspend. Hackney Citizen

London’s first fine dining Armenian restaurant, which was fined £60,000 following a Home Office raid, has closed down. Standard

A Bermudian scientist who dedicated most of her life to studying fossils has been celebrated after she stepped down from the Natural History Museum in London. Royal Gazette

A heritage group has urged residents to speak out against a housing firm’s plans to redevelop Peckham town centre, before the consultation is closed. South London Press

And from ianVisits:

The RNLI asks Londoners to help to move its Chiswick lifeboat station to its new Wandsworth home

Paddington station testing new barriers to reduce escalator accidents

All Aboard! TfL’s new style guide sets stage for branded kids’ products

A new museum for London – the hidden Whitefriars Crypt to open to the public

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

RCP Museum Late: Healing words – poison or cure? – Free

Explore the deadlier side of medical practice on display after hours with a guided talk and fun activities.

Sex, Gin & Opium: An Alternative Guided Tour – £20.50

This new tour tears back the layers of respectability and explore the seedier side of Victorian London.

The Health Gap: Achieving Social Justice in Public Health – Free

This lecture argues economic circumstances, while important, are not the sole drivers of health inequalities, and closing the health gap will take evidence-based action across the whole of society.

The 2024 US election: turning point for America? – Free

Leading experts discuss the 2024 US election and its domestic and international implications.

Chemical Colour – £15.80

This talk explores the introduction and continued use of synthetic organic pigments for printing ink during the late nineteenth century.

