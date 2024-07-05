The London Buzz – 5th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Within London – for the election, Labour wins 59 seats, the Tories have nine, the Lib Dems get six and there is one independent MP BBC News and Diane Abbott set to take up ‘Mother of the House’ role in Parliament Standard

Eurostar passenger carries stranger’s postal ballot from Paris to London The Guardian

The first images of how a major Romford shopping centre’s planned transformation could look like have been revealed. Romford Recorder

A south London lido is turning 87 this weekend – and holding a huge birthday bash to celebrate. News Shopper

Children took to the streets to protest over plans for a new Ocado depot next to their school. Times Series

White storks could soon be wheeling in the skies above London and building their huge nests among towers, flats and spires as a result of new rewilding plans. The Guardian

Punters are rejoicing after plans to turn one of Hackney’s oldest pubs into flats were blocked by Hackney Council. Hackney Citizen

Memorial plaque for former Barnet mayor installed in Princes Park Jewish News

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that it intends to hold another consultation on a further extension of Cycleway 9. BrentfordTW8

How The Beatles’ London looks today: 60 years of A Hard Day’s Night BFI

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Normally you need to pay to visit Hampton Court Palace’s gardens, but on a few weekends a year, the gardens are free to visit. Details

‘Her booke’ Early Modern Women and their Books – Monthly opening on a Saturday of this exhibition which is usually only open Mon-Fri. Details

Visit the Transport Museum’s depot in Acton, west London to discover the story of transport past and present and imagine what a green future could look like for London. Details

There will be over 100 independent stalls at Parson’s Green selling a huge variety of goods from lovely children’s clothes to luxury dog food, antiques, kaftans and much more. Details

Twice a year, Eel Pie Island opens up to the public and the studios open their doors to visitors providing a unique opportunity to see inside a real working artist’s studio. Details

Listen to talks, buy specialist plants, get advice, and take part in tours at the Horniman Museum’s Plant Fair. Details

Watch demonstrations by crew, learn lifesaving skills, hear stories about the lifeboats on the deck of Cutty Sark, and see the RNLI’s shipwright in action. Details

The official historian of the Carry On film series, Robert Ross, hosts another full day of hilarious anecdotes, rare clips from the vaults, and a roll-call of very special guests. Details

Join the Institute of Making team for an afternoon filled with collaborative activities and interactive demonstrations. Details

Monthly open day at one of London’s more curious and delightful museums, devoted to the history of the sewing machine. Details

200 boats, kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and other craft will gather along Thames in front of Hampton Court Palace to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI. Details

David Jamieson reveals Galileo’s secrets in the first planetary discovery and how it reshaped celestial science forever. Details

