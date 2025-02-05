The London Buzz – 5th February 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Hounslow Council is planning to resume the use of a controversial weedkiller that some believe causes significant environmental damage and cancer risk. Chiswick W4

Residents of blocks in Thamesmead blighted by unsafe cladding jeered Greenwich councillors as a watered-down motion on fire safety was passed amid shambolic scenes in Woolwich Town Hall. The Greenwich Wire

Map shows London cycle routes ‘socially unsafe’ in dark for women Metro

City Thameslink train station closed for third day by flood News Shopper

Lewisham East MP Janet Daby is leading the campaign to reopen Lewisham’s only cinema, which was forced to close last year. South London Press

TfL boss Andy Lord breaks down over ‘unspeakable’ killing of Elizabeth line worker Jorge Orgeta Standard

McGlynn’s Irish pub in King’s Cross for sale for £3 million Islington Gazette

A group of Camberwell residents say they’re very concerned over a leak that is flooding their communal garden with ’21,000 litres of water an hour’. Southwark News

A North London council has paid out more than £200,000 in compensation for accident and injury claims caused by potholes and pavement defects since 2020, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has revealed. Standard

Tulip Siddiq’s £700k London flat part of £3.9bn money-laundering investigation Telegraph (£)

The King has said he will loan a [Hammermsith based] Polish cultural centre some of his watercolours after a plea from its gallery to exhibit his work. Express and Star

A cycling group has called on developers running the revamp of Lewisham Shopping Centre to “drastically improve” green space for active travel. South London Press

Sir Sadiq Khan has blamed London’s recent 50% surge in shoplifting on the capital’s particularly high cost of living, as well as the fact that the city has “a lot of shops” compared with other parts of the country. Haringey Community Press

