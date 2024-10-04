The London Buzz – 4th October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Today’s round-up includes community efforts against an invasive bug, political updates, a dog attack, local projects and closures, roadwork disputes, health milestones, bike parking expansions, political transparency, and the anniversary of a major train collision.

Volunteers are searching for an invasive species of bug which poses a threat to plane trees lining streets and parks in London and other cities. BBC News

Camden’s recently-installed new Number One has probably most often being described as a “centrist”, but Richard Olszewski told the New Journal that he wouldn’t be lured into placing one on his own head. Camden New Journal

A nine-year-old girl has been left scarred after she was attacked by a banned dog. Hackney Gazette

Westminster colleagues and students have launched The Floating Hide, a bird-watching pavilion they built as part of their course at the Cody Dock community hub on the River Lea in East London. University of Westminster

Camden Market pub The Farrier will close its doors early next month having traded for three years. Restaurant

Wandsworth Council has rejected calls for the ongoing roadworks close to Putney Bridge to be postponed following complaints about road congestion Putney SW15

‘It’s never to late to try’: Former smoker quits in time for 80th birthday South London Press

Hundreds of new Lime bike parking bays will be installed amid threats to ban them from Brent’s streets. Kilburn Times

Khan wades in on Labour freebies row – the London mayor said his own approach was to “over declare” on his donations Haringey Community News

It is 25 years since two passenger trains collided at Ladbroke Grove, two miles west of London’s Paddington station. BBC News

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

London Euston station has turned off the MEGA SIZED advertising boards

TfL confirms no plans for Clapham Common tube station upgrade despite safety concerns

Dennis Severs House selling a massive Advent Calendar for Christmas

London’s cycleway network reaches 400km in length

London’s weekly railway news

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Her booke’ Early Modern Women and their Books – Free

Monthly opening on a Saturday of this exhibition which is usually only open Mon-Fri.

Lambeth Open Studios – Free

Artists and crafts people across the borough of Lambeth will be opening their studio and work spaces to the public.

Chelsea Dog Day 2024 – Free

Duke of York Square will play host to the ‘Four Legged Foodies’ dog-themed market

London Spanish Book and Zine Fair – £6.00

Explore Spanish-speaking literature and the works of more than 50 participating publishers at the exhibitors hall.

New York Jets Touchdown Tailgate fan zone opens – Free

An American Football fan zone event ahead of an NFL match in London.

London Sewing Machine Museum – monthly open day – Free

Monthly open day at one of London’s more curious and delightful museums, devoted to the history of the sewing machine.

Decoding reality – £17.27

Vlatko Vedral takes us into some of the deepest quantum questions about the Universe.

