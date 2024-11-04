The London Buzz – 4th November 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Watch: Thieves are caught after stealing 35 phones BBC News

The capital’s only river fire station is back up and running after the London Fire Brigade (LFB) completed a programme of maintenance. South London Press

Red paint daubed on Israel firm’s office in Hampstead Camden New Journal

Tower Hamlets Council is changing the way it collects rubbish from residents and businesses in a bid to stop piles of waste sitting on its streets for extended periods. Romford Recorder

Police say the family of a missing artist have been informed after a body was found on the tracks at a London Underground station. Sky News

Long-awaited plans to knock down Lewisham Shopping Centre have been submitted to the council – with about 1,700 homes, 661 student rooms and 445 co-living spaces planned. The Greenwich Wire

A tea room dedicated to the memory of a young woman killed by a drunk driver is celebrating its grand opening in Merton and Sutton Joint Cemetery. SW Londoner

London-based men’s prison rehabilitation charity Switchback is hosting a night of music and culture this week, where formerly incarcerated men enrolled can showcase their skills. Resident Advisor

Proposals for a ‘London Art Trail’ linking all 32 of the city’s boroughs will be debated this week in a bid to spread culture to every corner of the capital. Haringey Community Press

There has been a significant rise in the number of hate crimes on the London transport network, newly released figures suggest. BBC News

And from ianVisits:

Controversial Liverpool Street station redevelopment dropped in favour of new design

Solar powered tube trains for the future?

The Lord Mayor’s state coach is on display in the Guildhall

London’s Alleys: Delancey Passage, NW1

TfL restores 18+ Oyster photocard applications following cyber attack

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Pint of archaeology – Free

Join MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) for a pint of archaeology and be transported back to the drama, scandal, and excitement of London’s Elizabethan playhouses, when this area was at the heart of the capital’s theatre district.

Why Writing Women Back into History Matters – Free

Rather than being exceptions, this lecture reveals the considerable influence and power held by medieval women and sheds light on the gradual erosion of female agency over subsequent centuries.

Lower than the Angels: A History of Sex and Christianity – Free

Few matters produce more public interest or division than sex and religion. Revolutions in attitudes in the last generations have brought liberation to some, fear and fury to others.

