The London Buzz – 4th July 2024
Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:
Council slammed over plans to create HMO in public cemetery Inside Croydon
Concerns have been raised that not enough has been done to address safety issues in the 15 years since a fire killed six people in a blaze at a south-east London block of flats. BBC News
Sadiq Khan’s Superloop ‘puts more Londoners on buses but they keep getting stuck in traffic’ Standard
‘I just feel free, free like a bird’: Meet the 92-year-old ballet student South London Press
Islington Council is set to focus solely on essential building safety work for next two years as it warns of potential “deterioration” of homes Housing Today
The Metropolitan Police have launched a review of the investigation into a car crash at a school which killed two eight-year-old girls. Local Guardian
Eleven cyclists a day fined for running red lights in London as police get tough on law-breaking riders Standard
Residents have called for Croydon council to reconsider plans to close Shirley Library, claiming it would receive more footfall if it was open more often. South London Press
These photos are an insider’s view of London’s skate scene Dazed
Dagenham pizza and kebab shop forced to shut after ‘severe’ mice infestation Essex Live
A landmark pub at Lee Green will be brought back to life after being boarded up, the company that owns it has said. Greenwich Wire
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
TfL introducing mobile payments for cycle hire bikes
Step inside a Barbie world at the Design Museum’s new Barbie exhibition
London’s Pocket Parks: West Ham Park, E7
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Normally you need to pay to visit Hampton Court Palace’s gardens, but on a few days a year, the gardens are free to visit. Details
Visit the Transport Museum’s depot in Acton, west London to discover the story of transport past and present and imagine what a green future could look like for London. Details
Six times a year, the private gardens at Lambeth Palace are opened to the public. Details
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you