The London Buzz – 4th July 2024

Council slammed over plans to create HMO in public cemetery Inside Croydon

Concerns have been raised that not enough has been done to address safety issues in the 15 years since a fire killed six people in a blaze at a south-east London block of flats. BBC News

Sadiq Khan’s Superloop ‘puts more Londoners on buses but they keep getting stuck in traffic’ Standard

‘I just feel free, free like a bird’: Meet the 92-year-old ballet student South London Press

Islington Council is set to focus solely on essential building safety work for next two years as it warns of potential “deterioration” of homes Housing Today

The Metropolitan Police have launched a review of the investigation into a car crash at a school which killed two eight-year-old girls. Local Guardian

Eleven cyclists a day fined for running red lights in London as police get tough on law-breaking riders Standard

Residents have called for Croydon council to reconsider plans to close Shirley Library, claiming it would receive more footfall if it was open more often. South London Press

These photos are an insider’s view of London’s skate scene Dazed

Dagenham pizza and kebab shop forced to shut after ‘severe’ mice infestation Essex Live

A landmark pub at Lee Green will be brought back to life after being boarded up, the company that owns it has said. Greenwich Wire

TfL introducing mobile payments for cycle hire bikes

Step inside a Barbie world at the Design Museum’s new Barbie exhibition

London’s Pocket Parks: West Ham Park, E7

Normally you need to pay to visit Hampton Court Palace’s gardens, but on a few days a year, the gardens are free to visit. Details

Visit the Transport Museum’s depot in Acton, west London to discover the story of transport past and present and imagine what a green future could look like for London. Details

Six times a year, the private gardens at Lambeth Palace are opened to the public. Details

