The London Buzz – 4th February 2025
Today’s London news round-up:
More than 300 civilian workers at the Metropolitan Police have launched a two-week strike in a dispute over flexible working. Standard
A man from Greenwich who died weeks after falling down an escalator in London had not been pushed, the Met Police said. News Shopper
A hospital receptionist who was allegedly attacked by a security guard after the pair’s ‘escalating’ banter got ‘out of hand’ has been awarded more than £19,000 in compensation from an NHS trust. South London Press
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is launching a ‘nightlife taskforce’ to boost London’s nightlife TimeOut
How much Lasagne is too much? Shoreditch is about to find out. The Nudge
The Princess of Wales made a heartwarming appearance joining youngsters on a school bus to the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday. Standard
A seventies TV star may be blind in one eye for the rest of his life, after an unprovoked attacker smashed through van window into his face. ITV News
A self-confessed “monster” beat a top chef near Notting Hill Carnival then left him dying in the street to go clubbing, a court has heard. Standard
Staff at an upmarket southwest London restaurant ‘piled in’ to save diners from knife-wielding attackers, witnesses said today. Metro
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
Serpentine Gallery selects a giant wooden pill for their summer pavilion
Tickets Alert: Trooping the Colour 2025 tickets ballot now open
HS2 railway bridge installed over busy Chilterns road in just one day
Tickets Alert: Tours of Moor Park Mansion
Why Bakerloo line trains occasionally call at Kilburn High Road station
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
A talk by William Baker, a fashion designer, stylist, theatre director, and photographer, best known for his past work as Creative Director for Kylie Minogue.
