The London Buzz – 4th February 2025

More than 300 civilian workers at the Metropolitan Police have launched a two-week strike in a dispute over flexible working. Standard

A man from Greenwich who died weeks after falling down an escalator in London had not been pushed, the Met Police said. News Shopper

A hospital receptionist who was allegedly attacked by a security guard after the pair’s ‘escalating’ banter got ‘out of hand’ has been awarded more than £19,000 in compensation from an NHS trust. South London Press

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is launching a ‘nightlife taskforce’ to boost London’s nightlife TimeOut

How much Lasagne is too much? Shoreditch is about to find out. The Nudge

The Princess of Wales made a heartwarming appearance joining youngsters on a school bus to the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday. Standard

A seventies TV star may be blind in one eye for the rest of his life, after an unprovoked attacker smashed through van window into his face. ITV News

A self-confessed “monster” beat a top chef near Notting Hill Carnival then left him dying in the street to go clubbing, a court has heard. Standard

Staff at an upmarket southwest London restaurant ‘piled in’ to save diners from knife-wielding attackers, witnesses said today. Metro

A talk by William Baker – £9

A talk by William Baker, a fashion designer, stylist, theatre director, and photographer, best known for his past work as Creative Director for Kylie Minogue.

