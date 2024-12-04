The London Buzz – 4th December 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

Opposition groups have demanded that Hackney Council lobbies the government to “immediately” tax the wealthiest in society. Hackney Citizen

Waltham Forest councillors have voted to close a day centre for disabled adults, after a hard-fought campaign by locals to keep it open. Waltham Forest Echo

A Lewisham landlord who harassed two of his tenants after they refused to accept unlawful rent increases has now got a criminal conviction. News Shopper

The financial crisis at Lambeth Council has increased significantly in the past year with a £69.9m funding gap forecast for the new financial year ahead. Brixton Buzz

Andrew Gilligan: Conservatives won’t win in London by opposing bike lanes and low-traffic neighbourhoods Conservative Home

Remembering Elizabeth Esteve-Coll, groundbreaking director of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London The Art Newspaper

Equity members yesterday rallied outside Newham Council’s offices to call on the council to save much-loved community performance space Applecarts Arts from closure. Equity

Why the Romford Recorder fought to uncover racism dossier Romford Recorder

A convenience store which sold alcohol outside of its licensing hours to undercover inspectors faces permanent closure, a council report shows. South London Press

Met Police are appealing for help identifying the owner of a dog believed to have killed a deer in Richmond Park. BBC News

A man has been arrested after a car flipped over in a crash on a busy road near Holloway. Islington Gazette

Guardian and Observer journalists began their first strike action in 50 years on Wednesday morning with a picket outside their London King’s Cross headquarters. Press Gazette

Andrei Saltykov tucks unconventional house behind suburban London street Dezeen

And from ianVisits:

New IWM exhibition looks at how Winston Churchill was depicted in cartoons

Oil drums with model cars have appeared in the London Museum Docklands

Tickets Alert: Immersive light show to fill St Paul’s Cathedral

London students get engineering career inspiration on the Elizabeth line

London commuter belt railways to return to public ownership

South London’s Lower Morden Lane is filled with houses covered in Christmas lights

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Odder and Odderer – Free

An introduction to some of the oddest sights and stories of a very eccentric and surprising city.

Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree lighting – Free

Don’t miss the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree.

Museum Lates at Dr Johnson’s House – £16.96

Candlelit Christmas drinks in Dr Johnson’s enchanting and atmospheric 17th-century House of Words.

Imperial Lates: Senses – Free

Chat to sensory experts, find out how your senses work and discover what happens when they’re impaired.

Christmas Lates at Handel Hendrix House – £25.00

Both Handel and Hendrix’s homes will be opulently dressed for Christmas, with late night openings on some Thursdays.

Winter Gathering – £5.00

An evening of late-night shopping, mulled wine and discussions with curators. Inspired by the Museum collections and gardens, with a special look at the Winter Past installations.

‘Is it in Pevsner?’: A Short History of the ‘Buildings of …’ Series – Free

This lecture traces the history of this famous series by Sir Nikolaus Pevsner, starting from its conception in 1947.

Urinary Tract Infections: The burning problem – Free

Join Claudia Hammond and a panel of experts as they delve into the latest evidence on why UTIs are such a persistent and common health problem. They’ll discuss the current methods for treatment and what the future might hold for this burning problem in women’s health.

Denmark Street: the Traditional Heart of the London Music Business – £10.00

Peter Watts in conversation with Max Décharné.

Remembering the Transit of Venus expedition of 1874 – £20.00

Science talk and behind-the-scenes collections tour to see historic artefacts relating to the 1874 Transit of Venus expedition.

