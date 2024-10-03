The London Buzz – 3rd October 2024

Today’s London news round-up:

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a suspected acid attack outside a school in west London, the Metropolitan Police say. Independent

A short film on how the design of a North London housing estate can create community and encourage independence and child’s play The Developer

Work on an 18-storey Travelodge on the Greenwich Peninsula has stopped after the developer failed to pay a £2 million bill to the council. The Greenwich Wire

Amy Lamé, London’s Night Czar since 2016, is stepping down from her role at the end of this month. DJ Mag

Waltham Forest will also use £1.62m of government funding to bring 22 empty council homes back into use, Waltham Forest Echo

Lambeth Council is bracing itself for a difficult financial year, with a forecasted £34.3 million overspend, Brixton Buzz

London’s Cinema Museum wants your home movies Londonist

The national media’s attention is shifting to another big election happening on the other side of the Atlantic. But in London the run-up to 2028 and a potential new mayor is already beginning. London Centric

Six pioneering African women have been celebrated for their contribution to healthcare with a new mural. South London Press

Ealing Council has explained a massive leap in parking fines across the borough last year as being down to an increased use of technology. Neighbournet

London’s 2024 bonfire night firework displays

KeolisAmey retains the franchise to operate the DLR

Zaha Hadid’s flattened architectural models on display in Clerkenwell

A first look at the new Piccadilly line trains being built in Yorkshire

Euston’s future in limbo: HS2 speculation, overcrowding, and delayed decisions

