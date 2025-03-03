The London Buzz – 3rd March 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Newsquest has unlocked secret police files on one of the UK’s most notorious paedophiles, once a prime suspect for the murders of three schoolboys. Ham & High

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering retail parks in Dagenham and Chadwell Heath. Romford Recorder

London Centric hired 50 Lime e-bikes in central London and asked an experienced bicycle mechanic to test each one to make sure it was safe to ride. His conclusion was stark London Centric

Hundreds march against gentrification in Peckham Freedom News

How Spitalfields reflects the ever-changing face of London BBC News

The £2.5 billion generated from the sale of Chelsea Football Club is “still locked up” three years on despite it being committed to humanitarian aid in Ukraine, a legal adviser has said. Standard

A Lambeth resident has been left “traumatised” after men claiming to work for the council “broke into” her home by smashing the lock on her front door. South London Press

Labour has lost another central London by-election to the Conservatives in a vote which saw Reform UK surge to third place. This marks the second defeat for Westminster Labour in as many months. South London Press

Sir Sadiq Khan has warned he will be “a grumpy so and so” over the coming month as he fasts for Ramadan. Standard

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.

And from ianVisits:

Visit a museum inside the Foulness military firing range

Exhibition – 15 years of the UK’s Supreme Court

Superloop 11 bus between Greenwich and Abbey Wood consultation opens

A 200th anniversary touring railway exhibition is visiting London in July

London’s Alleys: Cathedral Walk, NW6

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

Inter-Livery Pancake Day Race – Free

Teams wearing either fancy dress or full regalia, race around the Guildhall Yard tossing their pancakes and the victors receive, fittingly, frying pans as well as a trophy.

Leadenhall Market Pancake Day Race – Free

The annual tradition sees teams of four don bowler hats and take on a 20m relay of the Victorian cobbled alleyways of Leadenhall Market, to compete for the ultimate prize of the Golden frying pan.

Painted Leaves: The Hidden History of a Library Treasure – Free

Peek between the pages of our unique copy of the McDonald Dictionary and discover the botanical marginalia painted within this book

The Conversation: Marion Turner – £18.95

Setting off from the Tabard Inn The Conversation is a series of weekly events talking about conflict and empathy, inequality and power, climate crisis …

Louis and George -£18

Using unpublished French and English sources, Philip Mansel shows that the Francophilia of the Prince Regent equalled the Anglophilia of Louis XVIII.

This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.